Croquet champs flock from around the U.S. to play in this man’s backyard Doug Grimsley, center left, and Britt Ruby discuss their croquet strategy during the second day of an exclusive tournament in Grimsley’s backyard in Vienna, Va. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Doug Grimsley bought his house in Vienna, Va., 13 years ago specifically because, at 15,000 square feet, the backyard could accommodate a full-size croquet court. He hauled in a hundred pickup-truckloads of soil to build up one side by 20 inches, doing the leveling himself. The first grass he planted struggled in the summer, so he switched last fall to Bermuda grass. And on Thursday he was up at 7 in the morning, mowing it for the second day of the Arizona Closed, an annual four-day tournament that Grimsley, 73, and his wife have hosted since 2016.

The lawn needed a few more days; it still had brown patches that hadn’t fully grown in. But by 9 a.m. the players had converged on it, mostly clad in white, many with hair and beards to match.

“We’re all getting long in the tooth,” said Grimsley, a retired furniture store owner with a puckish grin. Pointing at Stuart Lawrence, a retired tenant lawyer from Brooklyn joining for the first time, he said, “He’s 59, so he’s the youngster in the group.”

Advertisement

But in croquet, age is no barrier to mastery, and Grimsley’s guests, who had flown in from around the country, were no dilettantes. Several are in the U.S. Croquet Association’s Hall of Fame, some have represented the country in tournaments abroad and almost all have won a national title. Grimsley is ranked 8th in the country and 61st in the world. Currently the oldest player in the world’s top 100, he won the last two U.S. Opens and last year’s Canadian Open. A wall in the den is lined with his trophies.

“Doug’s game is still improving,” said his wife, Stephanie Paduano, who met him playing croquet. “As long as the body parts hold up, you can keep on playing.”

The world of top croquet players is small, and familiar faces regularly crop up at tournaments. But Grimsley’s annual gathering is not an official event and does not boost anyone’s rankings. Rather, it is a place to renew friendships forged over decades, toast departed comrades and revive 20-year-old jokes they know so well they don’t need to hear the punchlines.

“I think it’s true of any hobby or endeavor that you engage in,” said Rich Curtis, 70, a trial lawyer from Rochester, N.Y. “It could be bridge, it could be stamp-collecting, it could be anything. Now, we don’t care about playing five or six games a day; we care about getting together with people we care about.”

Popular in the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, croquet was largely a backyard game in the United States until the 1970s, when the U.S. Croquet Association was formed and tournaments started popping up around the country.

Grimsley grew up in Annandale playing in his family’s backyard, where his parents would later host their own tournament. He began playing seriously in his early 40s and became a regular at the Arizona Open, a tournament in Phoenix that once attracted players from around the country, including most of Grimsley’s guests this week.

Over time, as courts in the Phoenix area closed, the tournament became invitation-only and changed its name to the Arizona Closed. It migrated to Jacksonville, Fla., before Grimsley began hosting it in Vienna, some 2,000 miles from its namesake. The event is limited to 12 players; newcomers such as Lawrence join only when someone dies or becomes otherwise unable to play.

The game has a certain mystique, with its patrician dress code and complicated rules. Some confuse it with cricket, or even crochet. “It’s like telling people you’re into tiddlywinks. It sounds silly to tell people you’re a serious croquet player,” said Charlie Smith, 79, who had flown in from California. (“Whatever you do, don’t bring up ‘Alice in Wonderland,’” Grimsley warned. Players are fed up.)

On Thursday, eight players at a time formed four teams to play two simultaneous games on one court. Amid the chirping of birds and the rat-tat of woodpeckers, they strode between wickets, stopping to assess their position and plan their next move. Hunching over, a player would let the heavy mallet swing forward and backward like a pendulum before striking; his pals on the sideline watched, groaning if the ball stopped short or went astray, calling out “Good shot” if it hit its mark.

But they knew the game, and each other, so well that no one had to say much. Wins and losses were quietly marked. When Grimsley hit a winning shot, he pivoted toward the spectators on the porch, grinned and gave himself a thumbs-up.

Advertisement

There are no women in the Arizona Closed. “Croquet is technically a unisex game, but my theory is there aren’t that many women who have that cutthroat need to compete,” Paduano said. “With women, words might fly, tempers might flare, but at the end they’re hugging. Men never hug each other.”

“What do you mean?” her husband asked, throwing his arms around the nearest competitor.

Lawrence, who is ranked 10th in the country and 69th in the world, had a different explanation: “Women don’t have nearly as much time as men for completely useless activities.”

Lunch was cold cuts and tomato soup, along with a special reserve cabernet blend provided by Smith, who co-owns Smith-Madrone Vineyards in Napa Valley. “He’s very important to the tournament, because he ships in three cases of wine a year,” Grimsley said.

Jim Erwin, 75, from Geneseo, N.Y., said he was walking through Central Park when he chanced upon a national championship game. “They said, ‘Come out and join us; they’ve got a clinic for beginners,’” Erwin said. He did, and has now been playing for 40 years. “It’s the best fraternity I ever joined,” he said.

For Rory Kelley, 79, of Scottsdale, Ariz., croquet involved a marital compromise: “I wanted a Harley in the early ’90s,” he said. “My wife, who is a medical social work manager, said, ‘I will never question your croquet if you don’t get a Harley.’” Kelley agreed. He now has a “long rope” to travel wherever he wants for tournaments.

Smith, meanwhile, had discovered croquet in his mid-40s. “I’d been a jock most of my life. I was too old to play volleyball seriously and I was as good a skier as I probably ever was going to be, and I just needed something else to do,” he said. A chance encounter with an attractive croquet-playing woman led him to acquire some white clothes, “and one thing led to another.”

In his first tournament, Smith played an intense match against a woman 20 years his senior. “I beat her, but it reduced me to a puddle of jelly, psychically. The game does that to you,” he said. That hooked him. “At this point, most of my best friends are croquet players,” Smith said. “That’s the whole reason for this tournament: We want to keep the friendship going and alive.”

On Friday, the men switched to singles, with the finals on Saturday, which Grimsley won. Wine gave way to margaritas, and neighbors joined the festivities.

By Sunday at noon, Grimsley had transported his last player to Dulles Airport. It rained a little that night, and when he woke up Monday morning, the lawn was lush and green.