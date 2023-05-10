Homelessness surges in D.C. suburbs, according to new count

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Homelessness surged across the Washington region by 18 percent in the last year, according to new statistics released Wednesday by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, with the greatest increases in the suburbs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the nine jurisdictions covered by the organization — the District, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Frederick counties in Maryland, and the city of Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia — 8,944 individuals were experiencing sheltered or unsheltered homelessness on a single evening earlier this year.

The 2023 homeless census, part of the annual point-in-time (PIT) count, found 1,339 more people experiencing homelessness than in 2022. The increase has particularly evident in the counties surrounding the District, which saw a 26 percent rise in homelessness over the last year.

“This is not a Washington, D.C. problem or a New York City problem, this is a United States problem and it’s in every community around the country,” said Christy Respress, CEO and president of Pathways to Housing DC, a homeless service provider. “It’s impossible to find affordable housing not just in cities but in the suburbs of the D.C. region without some type of housing assistance.”

The increase occurred after the region in 2022 recorded the lowest homelessness number in the 23-year history of the analysis. All nine jurisdictions saw increased homelessness, and some of the largest gains occurred in the very suburban counties serviced by organizations like Bethesda Cares, a homeless service provider in Montgomery County.

“Providers have to stay on the ball with the housing-first approach,” said John Mendez, Bethesda Cares’s executive director. “If you have an inflow of people but don’t have an outflow getting them housing, the numbers are going to back up on you. We have to make more referrals to permanent supportive housing and rapid rehousing programs.”

The annual PIT count is required by Department of Housing and Urban Development to help local and federal policymakers understand the scale of the country’s homeless population. The figure include a count of both unsheltered individuals and people living in shelters or transitional housing on a single night in January.

The accuracy of the method has long been debated, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, when lockdowns and contagion made the physical street counts harder to complete. The 2023 PIT count is the first since the end of the public health emergency, and the end of many of the social programs aiding families at the time.

“There are still impacts being felt by the pandemic and the end of the eviction moratoriums and the exhaustion of federal housing funds,” said Hilary Chapman, housing program manager with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. “We know in some places, like Alexandria, the eviction levels are higher than in pre-pandemic times and without those resources and protections those people are entering homelessness.”

Maryland’s Montgomery County saw an increase of 894 people in sheltered or unsheltered homelessness in 2023, up from 581 the previous year. Prince George’s and Frederick counties also saw more homeless this year compared to last year, from 571 to 659 and 210 to 248, respectively.

In Virginia, Fairfax County’s homeless population rose from 1,191 in 2022 to 1,310 in 2023. In Loudoun County, the homeless population went from 99 last year to 220 this year. The increases in Arlington and Prince William counties were from 182 to 213 and 241 to 326, respectively.

The regional report points out that over a five-year window, homelessness across the DMV is down nine percent. But inside those big-picture numbers, the explosion of suburban homelessness is still clear. The five-year decrease was driven by a reduction in urban cores, with D.C. and the city of Alexandria dropping homelessness between 2019 and 2023 by 25 percent and 23 percent, respectively.

In that same timespan, homelessness increased in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties by 38 percent and 47 percent, respectively, and in Fairfax and Loudoun counties by 27 percent and 30 percent, respectively.

The recent numbers also show an end to what had been a positive trend — consecutive decreases in family homelessness. According to the 2023 report, the number of family households without homes rose from 761 in 2022 to 951 in 2023. That bounce, the first in five years, means families make up 33 percent of the Washington region’s homeless population, or 3,018 people, 1,841 of which are children.

The 2023 survey also tracked a rise in younger people experiencing homelessness. According to the data, 578 single adults between 18 and 24 were counted in the nine jurisdictions. That was both an increase over the previous year and part of a larger pattern: The number of single young adults in that age range without shelter has increased 46 percent from 2019 to 2023.

The 2023 report noted 1,353 people living on the street compared to last year, a 41 percent increase over 2022. Although overall homelessness decreased in the last five years, the number of people on the street between 2019 and 2023 rose 26 percent.

This story is developing and will be updated.

