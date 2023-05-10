Prosecutor cannot try all 10 defendants in Irvo Otieno’s death at once

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The seven sheriff’s deputies and three state mental-hospital workers facing murder charges in the death of Irvo Otieno will not stand trial at once, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting the prosecutor’s plan to try all 10 together. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dinwiddie Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Teefey Jr. granted requests from two of the three Central State Hospital workers to be tried apart from others charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Otieno, who died March 6 as deputies and workers piled on him for 11 minutes.

The ruling does not mean that the court must hold 10 separate trials in the case, which has drawn national outcry and comparisons to the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Teefey did not rule out trying some defendants together, and lawyers for the two workers said they were open to being tried as a pair.

The two workers said they did not want to be lumped in with others, especially a deputy accused of punching Otieno at the Henrico County jail.

Advertisement

Henrico police took Otieno into custody at his mother’s home March 3, while the 28-year-old rapper was experiencing a mental health crisis, according to his family. He first went to Parham Doctors’ Hospital and was charged with assaulting police there, then spent three days at the Henrico jail before being transferred to Central State. Surveillance video from that institution shows Otieno lying face down, in handcuffs and leg restraints, as deputies and staff at the state hospital in Dinwiddie pile on him for 11 minutes.

The state medical examiner has found his death was caused by asphyxiation.

In the hearing Wednesday, Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill argued in favor of holding a single trial for all 10 because of the nature of his death.

“The cause of death, being positional asphyxia with restraint, involves the actions of all,” she said, arguing that everyone in the room bore some responsibility “in their deeds and in their omissions.”

Rhonda Quagliana, a defense attorney for hospital security guard Sadarius Williams, argued that he should be tried apart from at least some of the other defendants — including Henrico sheriff’s Sgt. Kaiyell Sanders, who she said was shown punching Otieno in a separate video recorded at the Henrico jail, before his transfer to Central State.

Advertisement

The jailhouse video, she said, has the potential to prejudice the jury against Williams, even though he was not there.

“In a stand-alone trial, that evidence would never, ever be admissible,” she said of the jail video. “Try to think of the jury instruction to try to cure that. … I can’t think of one.”

In a previous hearing, Baskervill said that Sanders struck Otieno multiple times around the head and upper body at the jail and played “the most aggressive” role later, at the hospital. Sanders’s attorney, Edward Riley, that it was “very hard to decipher” from the videos who was doing what.

Baskervill said jurors would be able to look at each defendant’s actions individually. In pretrial hearings, defense lawyers for some of the accused have noted that their clients had minimal physical contact with Otieno or were mostly positioned at his feet, where, they argued, it was harder to observe that he was having trouble breathing.

Advertisement

“We can have specific blows, specific pressure points,” Baskervill said.

Teefey agreed with Quagliana that a 10-defendant trial would make it hard for jurors to sort out varying “degrees of culpability.” He granted a similar request on behalf of hospital worker Darian Blackwell, who was represented by attorney Emily Munn.

Quagliana and Munn said their clients would agree to be tried as a pair. Munn said after the hearing that they expect to be tried apart from the third hospital worker, Wavie Jones, who was not present in court. Unlike Jones, Williams and Blackwell have not waived their right to a speedy trial, so they expect theirs to take place by mid-December, Munn said.

In all, five defendants from the case appeared in court Wednesday for mostly procedural matters. Andrew D. Meyer, the attorney for Deputy Tabitha Levere, sought a gag order to prevent Baskervill from issuing news releases and making other public comments about the case, saying some of her remarks had been “inflammatory.”

“It’s a matter of fundamental fairness,” Meyer said, adding that he would expect such an order to apply to defense lawyers like himself as well.

Baskervill said she had been careful about what she’d said but also has a duty to be transparent about a case that is a matter of public concern.

Teefey denied the motion but said he will reconsider the matter if needed.

GiftOutline Gift Article