Oatlands, a historic Virginia home, is at center of bitter legal fight

There was nothing to suggest disquiet on a crisp spring morning at Oatlands Historic House and Gardens in Leesburg late last month. Birds chirped and a light breeze fluttered through the handsome trees lining the long gravel driveway leading to the mansion on this property, a national historic landmark that dates back almost 220 years.

But the bucolic tranquility masked a simmering battle over money and vision that boiled over in March when Oatlands Inc., the private nonprofit organization that operates the 400-acre site, filed a lawsuit against the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which owns the property and its approximately $7.8 million endowment.

Each side in the partnership — or co-stewardship — accuses the other of not meeting its obligations or responsibilities when it comes to maintaining and preserving the property. Instead of seeing eye to eye, they’re going toe to toe with charges and countercharges about what is or isn’t being done to preserve Oatlands and how to pay for costly repairs, including fixing a leaky roof and rotting balustrade.

Caleb Schutz, who was named chief executive of Oatlands Inc. in 2018, said his group wanted the suit to settle whether the nonprofits charged with operating and maintaining historic sites such as Oatlands in partnership with the Trust have autonomy to make decisions over the use of their endowment funds and to make deals to ensure the venture is financially viable.

Schutz said the Trust has offered little in the way of guidance and stepped on efforts to refurbish the site and finance it properly. “I have never been asked by the Trust, ‘How can we help you get things done?’” Schutz said recently in an interview at Oatlands. “Their whole orientation is defensive. It’s, ‘We don’t have to give you anything.’”

In its 125-page lawsuit, which seeks approximately $3.7 million in damages, Oatlands Inc. says the Trust has breached its contract and “has strangled the resources available to Oatlands.” It also accused the Trust of vetoing repair proposals, undermining fundraising efforts and blocking Oatlands from entering a conservation easement that would provide a tax benefit. As a result, Oatlands Inc. said it has had to “deplete its reserves in order to attempt to provide necessary maintenance to the property, which has pushed Oatlands to the brink of insolvency.”

The annual operating budget for Oatlands is just over $1 million dollars, Schutz said. It receives approximately $346,000 per year from the National Trust endowment. The rest is supposed to be paid for through a combination of visitor fees, fundraising and events.

The Trust, which has similar co-stewardship arrangements with 11 other historic sites in the country, responded to the suit in a statement on its website, saying it has provided Oatlands Inc. “with substantial sums of money over the years including regular income from an endowment dedicated to the property, paying off a significant debt for Oatlands, Inc. with funds designated for the property, and establishing a reserve fund for maintenance and preservation.”

“We urge Oatlands, Inc. to work with us as partners, not opposing litigants, for the benefit of this wonderful historic property,” the statement continued.

Katherine Malone-France, the Trust’s chief preservation officer, said that the Trust has never been sued by any of the historic properties it has co-stewardships with and that problems with Oatlands Inc.’s management of the site did not begin until Schutz was named chief executive. At this point, she said, the Trust’s relationship with Oatlands “is in a very challenging place.”

Malone-France disputes the suggestion that the Trust has not provided guidance and feedback to Oatlands, and she said the Trust has consistently communicated with the site about specific solutions, including how to access money available for maintenance. The ultimate responsibility of the Trust, she said, is the long-term stewardship and public benefit of sites such as Oatlands.

Begun by George Carter in 1804, Oatlands developed into an enormous wheat plantation that relied on the labor of enslaved people for its operation. By 1850, 85 people were enslaved on the property. Their history and that of their descendants is now part of the story that Oatlands tells on its tours and in its literature.

Parcels of Oatlands were sold off after the Civil War, and in 1903 the remainder was purchased by William Eustis, whose grandfather, William Wilson Corcoran, was a co-founder of Washington’s Riggs Bank. It remained in the Eustis family until 1965, when heirs donated it to the National Trust along with an endowment to help pay for its upkeep.

Oatlands board members approved the lawsuit, and some former board members have lined up in support of it. But former employees at Oatlands, where the staff has shrank from 15 just a few years ago to two today, have spoken out against the merits of the suit and raised concerns about the site’s management.

Schutz, who is one of the two remaining full-time staff members, said he wanted to reduce costs by outsourcing some of the work, including groundskeeping and event planning. But in interviews, a number of former employees said that Schutz’s leadership has hurt the site more than it has helped.

Mark Schroeter, 59, worked at Oatlands for nine years as director of gardens and grounds before leaving in 2020. He said he was “not a fan” of Schutz’s approach and thinks the dissolution of full-time staff was a mistake that has hurt the site.

“I just think you can’t cut your way to greatness,” Schroeter said. “You can’t really manage a property like that without staff. He didn’t think it was a good value.”

Malone-France said the Trust was also concerned about there being no full-time staff to handle the historical collections, arrange and lead tours, maintain the property and develop and manage preservation projects.

“Without staff, Oatlands Inc. has been unable to fulfill that fundamental responsibility,” she said.

Schutz said he has the full support of the Oatlands Inc. board, and that his job when he took over the property was to assess performance and make changes that put Oatlands in the best financial position to meet its mission of preservation.

“I do set a high bar,” he said.

One of the numerous disputes between the two parties — and one where they do not agree on the facts — is what to do about Oatlands’ deteriorating roof. Both Oatlands Inc. and the Trust agree that a new roof is needed. Every time it rains, plaster inside the house falls and the damage can be extensive.

Schutz and former board member Sharon Virts say Oatlands proposed a new roof in 2018 at a cost of approximately $100,000. The Trust, they said, rejected that proposal and drafted its own proposal that would cost more than $800,000.

Schutz said the Trust’s requirements for the work were outrageous and effectively put the project on hold. Virts said in an interview that she and her husband agreed to put up $50,000 to pay for the roof and that the amount was matched by other donors. But, she said, the Trust created so many conditions and requirements that the project could not proceed. Virts said she left the Oatlands board partly because of her frustrations with how the National Trust operated.

“I just felt there was this unresolvable conflict between what the board needed to do to save Oatlands and preserve Oatlands and this relationship with the Trust. Those two things were at odds,” Virts said. “The ‘mother may I?’ kind of relationship makes getting anything done at a reasonable cost and time frame very, very difficult.”

A spokesman for the Trust said that Oatlands was mischaracterizing the process and that Oatlands never produced a proposal for the roof. Another project, replacing a deteriorating balustrade, was also never launched because of cost disputes.

What the future for Oatlands looks like depends on which party you ask.

“Ideally, all of the assets they have would be given to Oatlands and we would become independent,” Schutz said. “Because then we could be self-sustaining forever with all these components. It’d be a no-brainer. And we can make Oaklands pristine.”

The National Trust’s Malone-France sees it differently.

“If Oatlands Inc. is unable to fulfill its responsibilities, we will step in to ensure that, again, the property is well-preserved and serves the public and that we build and rebuild local connections,” she said.

The fate of the Oatlands lawsuit is now in the hands of a federal judge in Alexandria.

