"Had a student killed to reckless driving and unsafe speed limits."

“I have been nearly run over twice in DC in the last year.”

“I was in a head on crash with a car going the wrong way. I was on a motorcycle. Changed my life in unimaginable ways.”

“My husband and 2-year-old were hit by a driver who ran a stop sign. Both are fortunately alive but my toddler spent the weekend in the hospital with a skull fracture.

“Allie, my son’s best friend, was killed while riding her bike when she was 5 in DC. We miss her every day and need safer streets. My son is almost 7 and can’t bear the thought that she’s not here.”

On their own, each explanation offers a glimpse of how residents view the city’s roads. But taken together, they show that people who walk, bike and drive through the nation’s capital are fed up with aggressive motorists who commit one traffic violation after another and a city that does little to keep them off the roads.

“There have been countless times I have nearly been involved in traffic incidents due to aggressive driving — as both a driver and pedestrian,” reads the words next to one signature. “This needs to stop.”

Last week, The Washington Post published a piece that took a deep look at some of the city’s top traffic violators. What reporters Luz Lazo and Emily Davies found was stunning: “Hundreds of motorists in D.C. have been repeatedly caught speeding and running red lights, racking up thousands of dollars in fines they do not pay.”

Some of the data they highlighted: More than 2,100 vehicles have at least 40 outstanding tickets. About 1,200 cars have been linked to fines exceeding $20,000 over the past five years. And one car with Maryland tags has 339 outstanding tickets worth $186,000 in fines and penalties.

“In all, more than 6.2 million traffic tickets totaling nearly $1.3 billion in fines and penalties have not been paid to D.C. since Jan. 1, 2000,” the article reads. The piece describes the city’s options for enforcement as limited to ticketing, vehicle booting and towing on public roads — “a system that was not created to target repeat offenders.”

When I first read that article, I started to think of creative ways the city could go about getting its money. After all, $1.3 billion could go far at a time when cuts to pandemic-era funding and a tight District’s budget have left programs and residents worried about what will get lost. What if officials forgave all the late fees on those bills for a month, allowing people to settle their debt by paying only the base cost of what they owe? I wondered.

But the reality is that collecting that money won’t solve the larger issue of the District not having in place a system that keeps the most dangerous drivers off its roads. While the potential loss of that money is concerning, unpaid tickets are not the only way those drivers are costing the city. They have contributed to incidents that have left residents fearful, fuming and grieving.

From the article: “In the wee hours of March 15, the driver of an SUV fleeing a traffic stop collided with a sedan, killing its occupants — a 42-year-old Lyft driver and two men, ages 22 and 23, on their way home from a night out in D.C. According to city records, as of late April, the SUV had 49 outstanding tickets with fines totaling $17,280.”

Most of those violations were for speeding, and at least six citations were for driving at least 25 mph over the speed limit.

I write often about poverty — sharing my own childhood experiences with it and the experiences of others — so I am sympathetic to how a traffic ticket, plus late fees, can strain a family’s budget. I understand why the city wouldn’t want to suspend someone’s license because they can’t pay a $150 ticket. But we are not talking about someone who accidentally lets their registration expire or inadvertently drives past a traffic camera at 35 mph instead of 25 mph. We are talking about people who regularly zoom through those camera zones and crosswalks, knowing they won’t face any real consequences. We are talking about people who selfishly put pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers at risk of injury and death.

Road safety discussions in the city usually pit drivers against pedestrians and cyclists. But getting the most reckless motorists off the city’s roads benefits everyone and should be a priority of D.C., Maryland and Virginia lawmakers (since many of the offenders come from those neighboring jurisdictions). I say this as someone who drives frequently and who has spent time talking with people who have lost loved ones on the region’s streets. I have shared several of their stories with you and, while each of their experiences differed, they all expressed hope that officials would do more to prevent others from sharing their grief.

Which brings me to that letter. It was signed by nine organizations and more than 650 people, including those who have lost friends and relatives on local roads. It was sent this week by Ryan Calder, an assistant professor at Virginia Tech who studies environmental health, to D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser, D.C. Council members and other D.C. officials.

The letter addresses out how traffic violence leaves communities of color at higher risk of injury and death, and it urges officials to take legislative and executive action to address reckless driving. One of those actions: “Amend the Code of the District of Columbia to provide for car impoundments and license suspensions as penalties for moving violations identified by automated traffic infrastructure (ATE).” Another: “Actively pursue reciprocity with Maryland and Virginia for ATE-linked infractions.”

We may not yet agree on what actions the city should take to get reckless drivers off the road. More discussion may be needed for that. But we should be able to, at the very least, agree that action is needed. The reasons people gave for signing that letter show that.

“Father of 5-year-old son nearly killed on sidewalk when a distracted driver was speeding and drove the vehicle onto the curb to avoid rear-ending a stopped car.”

“Every day I cross Columbia Rd where Nina Larson was killed.”

“Parents of 5-year-old Allie Hart, killed September 13, 2021.”

“Son of mother killed in a traffic crash on July 15, 2021.”

“Just tired of being scared to cross the street.”

