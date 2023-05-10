Mother of 6-year-old who shot Va. teacher says her son has ADHD

Listen 4 min Gift Article Share

The mother of a 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher at a Virginia elementary school in January said in her first interview about the incident that her son has ADHD and was frustrated with the educator the week of the shooting. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Deja Taylor, 25, who has been charged with one felony count of child neglect and one misdemeanor count of recklessly storing a firearm in connection with the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told ABC News that her son was a “great kid” but energetic because of his condition.

“He is off the wall,” Taylor said in an interview that aired Wednesday. “Doesn’t sit still ever.”

As part of an education plan worked out with the school in the fall because of her son’s diagnosis, Taylor said she had been attending classes with the boy. But Taylor said that ended the week of the shooting because school officials felt her son was meeting goals and taking medication.

Taylor said her son had never expressed any desire to hurt 25-year-old Abigail Zwerner and “really liked her,” but felt the first-grade teacher was ignoring him several days before the shooting.

“He would come home and [say] ‘Mom, I don’t think she was listening to me,’” Taylor said.

Taylor said the next day — which was Jan. 4 — her son was suspended from school. Taylor said the boy was trying to tell Zwerner something, but she told him to sit back down. Taylor said her son threw his arms up and knocked a cellphone out of Zwerner’s hands by accident.

An attorney for Zwerner declined to comment on Taylor’s interview. But Zwerner claims in a $40 million lawsuit she has filed over the shooting that the boy grabbed her cellphone and smashed it into the floor. Zwerner also claims the boy had a “history of random violence,” including attempting to strangle his kindergarten teacher, and that school officials failed to heed warnings about him before the shooting. A special grand jury is investigating whether any current or former employee of the school system acted in a way that might have contributed to the shooting.

When the boy returned to school from his suspension on Jan. 6, police say he brought his mother’s gun to school in a backpack. Taylor and her attorney told “Good Morning America” it’s unclear how the boy got ahold of the gun, but it was secured in her home. Police say the gun was purchased legally.

Taylor’s attorney had previously said the gun was stored on the top shelf of a closet in the mother’s bedroom with a trigger lock attached. Newport News police have declined to comment on that characterization.

Zwerner claims in her lawsuit that teachers had warned Richneck assistant principal Ebony Parker multiple times on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun, but she failed to act to confiscate it. Parker has not responded to requests for comment.

Shortly before school ended for the day on Jan. 6, police say the boy pulled out the gun and shot Zwerner as she was teaching a lesson. The bullet struck her hand and shoulder, leaving her seriously wounded. She was rushed to the hospital, but has since been released and is still recovering.

Taylor faces up to six years in prison if convicted on both criminal charges she faces. Her attorney said she is attempting to work out a plea deal with prosecutors. Her trial is scheduled for Aug. 15.

During the interview, Taylor apologized to Zwerner and said she accepts responsibility for what happened, saying as “a parent, I am obviously willing to take responsibility for him because he can’t take responsibility.”

The boy is now in the custody of his grandfather and is receiving treatment.

Last month, the defendants in Zwerner’s lawsuit filed a motion to have it dismissed. The Newport News school board, the former superintendent of Newport News schools and Richneck’s former principal argued Zwerner’s claims are covered under Virginia’s Employment Compensation Act and should be considered a workplace injury.

The Newport News school district did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Taylor’s interview.

