Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Aaron Derricott, Jr., of Northwest, was shot in the 900 block of Decatur Street NW just after 4:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to D.C. police.

By midday Thursday, police had not made an arrest in his killing.

Homicides were up 10 percent compared to the same time in 2022, a year when the District had more than 200 killings for only the second time in almost two decades.