D.C. housing officials say many problems will be fixed by HUD deadline

D.C. Housing Authority officials say they are on track to correct dozens of findings of poor performance and faulty governance ahead of an end-of-May deadline set by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, though some will remain incomplete as the deadline passes. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The problems catalogued by HUD in a report last fall include deficiencies in how the Housing Authority pays rents for voucher holders; having among the lowest public housing occupancy rates in the nation; as well as dangerous and unsanitary conditions.

Housing Authority director Brenda Donald, during what may have been her last regular board meeting Wednesday ahead of her planned departure from the agency in the coming weeks, touted progress to a new reform board holding its fifth monthly meeting since its installment in January following HUD’s report.

Donald said out of 103 HUD findings, the Housing Authority has satisfied the federal agency that it has remediated 27. She said the Housing Authority believes it has completed another 33 items, but is waiting to hear whether HUD agrees. Another 43 are “in progress,” she said.

“That seems like a big number,” Donald said of the items still in progress, but she said the agency will be “substantially there by the end of May.”

HUD did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday on the Housing Authority’s progress. HUD officials previously have said the Housing Authority is at risk of defaulting on its agreement with the federal government and will face escalating actions should it fail to correct deficiencies, but they have declined to be more specific.

Many of the incomplete remediations involve staff training that is scheduled for this month, Donald said. She said there will remain “a real small number” of fixes that “are just not going to be implemented or concluded” by HUD’s deadline, which was originally in March but was extended to this month.

One of those, Donald said, is full implementation of real estate management software by Yardi Systems for which the agency signed a $4.35 million contract in 2018. The software still can’t be used effectively because staffers were never properly trained, according to the HUD report and other records.

“It just can’t happen within a short period of time,” said Donald, who has headed the agency since June 2021.

Another issue that won’t be corrected by the deadline is the agency’s failure to comply with local and federal rules requiring it to ensure rents for low-income voucher holders are not paid at above-market rates.

The absence of a process for determining reasonable rents has led to overpayments that mean fewer people are helped. In February, a Washington Post analysis found the agency overpays landlords by millions of dollars every year.

In 2021, the agency signed a $40,000 contract for a software tool to determine rent reasonableness created by Novogradac, a national accounting firm specializing in real estate and housing issues. Last year, Donald told the agency’s former board that the tool didn’t work, and she pushed back against HUD’s finding that the agency needed one.

In March, after HUD officials prevailed on her to correct the issue, Donald told the Housing Authority’s newly constituted board she was testing the Novogradac tool again, along with others. But since then, she has said the tool is not compatible with the Yardi software, and the agency has solicited solutions from other software providers.

“We will have our vendor selected this month,” Donald said Wednesday. The agency’s plan is not to change existing rents, but its goal is to begin checking rent reasonableness for new voucher contracts starting July 1, she said. “We still need HUD’s final approval on the plan, which we expect to get,” Donald added.

Donald said landlords, who in some areas say they are underpaid, will also be able to apply for rent increases. “But … if the rent reasonableness tool says we’re paying you too much, then their rent will be lowered,” she said. “So it’s going to be a little bit of a risk, but we do know that there are a number of properties that we are underpaying.”

Donald said Wednesday the Housing Authority is making progress on improving its occupancy rate, which the HUD report flagged as the lowest in the nation among large public housing authorities.

Early last year, as the occupancy rate stood at 79 percent, Donald pledged to raise it 10 percentage points by the end of September. Instead, by March it had fallen below 73 percent.

Donald’s staff has been working to streamline processes for making repairs when tenants move out, and matching those units with eligible new tenants. She said Wednesday those efforts are paying off, and the agency has moved in 231 new tenants since October, a big increase over recent years. Those incoming tenants have outpaced the several hundred per year who move out, resulting in an uptick in occupancy to nearly 74 percent.

Donald said the agency also is making strides on how it manages its public housing and voucher waiting lists, which have been frozen since 2013. After completing outreach to those on the list and purging those who can’t be reached, Donald has said the DCHA intends to reopen it this summer. She said 3,702 people have attended eligibility events the agency hosted in recent months, and more than 1,600 have been determined eligible.

The agency has also pledged to inspect each of its more than 5,000 occupied public housing units and follow up quickly to make repairs. “We're on target to have all of our units inspected by the end of June,” Donald said.

Among the city’s largest landlords, the authority serves about 30,000 households through housing vouchers and mixed-finance and traditional public housing properties.

After HUD’s report became public in October, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), who controls the agency through her ability to appoint its governing board, championed legislation to dissolve the then 13-member board, of which she had appointed the majority. The move rid the board of the members who were most critical of Donald’s performance.

On Wednesday, board members who spoke were complimentary of Donald’s efforts. “It’s incredible how much work you guys have done on the timeline you’ve done it in,” said member Christopher Murphy.

Last week, the agency announced Donald will step down soon, months ahead of her contract’s expiration at the end of September. The agency did not give a reason. On her LinkedIn page, Donald, who recently turned 68, called her departure a “birthday gift to myself,” saying good card players, “like good leaders,” know when to step away from the table. “I still have some major deliverables to wrap up, but then it’s time for a real summer vacation!” she wrote.

Donald declined to tell The Washington Post on Wednesday her departure date, and the board’s chairman, Raymond Skinner, did not return a message asking about it. The agency has said it will hire a search firm to cast a national net for a new director.

Last week, Skinner attended one of four listening sessions with subsidized residents mandated in the D.C. Council legislation that created the board.

“Residents are concerned about a number of issues — from security and safety, to pest control, maintenance and the quality of the maintenance, and even the concern about the sensitivity of DCHA staff,” Skinner said Wednesday. “They want to make sure that residents are treated with respect.”

Skinner told those watching Wednesday’s meeting: “I want to assure you that we are committed to improving things as quickly as possible.”

