D.C. hopes possible ‘Caribbean-like’ resort would bring economic boost

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A wellness company will work with D.C. officials to find a location for an affordable, resort-like spa with amenities such as a water park, indoor pool and sauna, officials said Thursday. D.C. leaders and the U.S. branch of the Therme Group, a wellness company with global headquarters in Vienna, agreed to work together to identify a site that could accommodate a 450,000 to 600,000 square-foot resort, officials said.

Officials estimate the project could bring 5,000 construction jobs over two years, up to 800 permanent jobs and $1.1 billion in local nominal tax revenue flow over 25 years as the city seeks to attract more people to live, work and play in the District, according to a news release.

The announcement comes as city leaders are working on a “Comeback Plan,” a five-year strategy to rebound economic development in the District after the coronavirus kept many residents, visitors and downtown office workers at home for years.

Advertisement

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has made reinvigorating downtown D.C. a centerpiece of her agenda in her third term. Nearly 9 percent of the city’s total revenue last year was from large office properties downtown. But during the pandemic, those workers stayed home, resulting in millions of square feet of vacant office space and a huge dip in tax revenue.

Nearly half of local workers 16 and older worked primarily from home last year, making the District the top city for remote work compared to any other large city in the country, census data shows. In February, the city’s chief financial officer told city leaders that remote work posed a “serious long-term risk to the District’s economy and tax base.”

The “Comeback Plan” includes increasing the city’s population; keeping young people in the city; creating 35,000 new jobs in education, communications and design, consulting, hospitality and tourism, life sciences, and tech; increasing affordable housing; ensuring all Ward 7 and 8 residents live within a mile of a grocery store; increasing the share of minority-owned businesses; and adding 15,000 new residents to downtown, which includes adding 7 million square feet of residential space to neighborhoods that are home to only about 25,000 people.

Advertisement

“Therme’s unique facility and community-oriented approach will offer DC residents new health, wellness and recreation options, while also boosting economic development through new jobs and tax revenue and giving tourists one more reason to visit DC,” Sharon Carney, the chief of staff for D.C.'s deputy mayor for planning and economic development, said in a statement.

Therme Group’s mission is making luxury wellness affordable and accessible, Omar Toro-Vaca, the chief development officer for Therme Group US, which is headquartered in New York, said in an interview.

A D.C. facility could span the size of 10 football fields, with a glass enclosure for a water park, pools, birthday parties and a spa-like experience, Toro-Vaca said. Other amenities include waterslides, a wave pool and a pool bar.

“We’re a facility that many people choose to go to instead of going to vacation,” Toro-Vaca said. “We’re a lot more affordable than jumping on a plane and going to the Caribbean in the middle of winter. And you can have a Caribbean-like experience within a Therme for much less money.”

Advertisement

Although Therme officials have not yet done an in-depth pricing study for the possible facility, Toro-Vaca said they’ve been discussing a $45 admissions ticket with discounts for certain groups such as seniors and children. Overall, he said, the company aspires to “serve the community at large.”

Toro-Vaca said the company estimates the daily foot traffic at the facility could reach 12,000 visitors. It would be open for 12 to 16 hours a day, 365 days a year, he said.

“Washington DC’s strength in the coming years will be built on social infrastructure projects like Therme,” former D.C. mayor Anthony Williams said in a news release. “By providing visitors and residents alike an accessible experience of wellness, community, art, and nature, Therme has the potential to spur economic growth while at the same time advancing our communities’ health and wellbeing.”

Toro-Vaca said designing the facility probably would take a couple of years. The 12-month agreement between Therme and the city to identify a location also includes a community engagement campaign on how to best bring an affordable wellness destination to the city, Toro-Vaca said.

Advertisement

Therme has four facilities in Germany and Romania. Its Bucharest facility opened in 2016 and sees about 8,000 people daily, according to the company’s website. Visitors have their choice of three main components: a water park with slides and themed rides; a relaxation area with a pool and hot tub surrounded by palm trees and a botanical garden; and the spa-like area with saunas, aromatherapy and infrared therapy. One full-day ticket for this upcoming Saturday with access to each section costs about $35.

Therme is looking to build facilities in the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, South Korea and other U.S. cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Dallas, Toro-Vaca said.

“We would love for people to come to Therme after work. We would love for people to come to Therme with their family on the weekend,” Toro-Vaca said. “It’s for everybody.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article