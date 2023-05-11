The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Fairfax County police shoot, kill man during parking lot struggle

By
May 11, 2023 at 4:44 p.m. EDT
1 min

Fairfax County police shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon during an altercation in a parking lot along Route 1 in the Mount Vernon area, officials said.

The deadly shooting unfolded in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway where an officer “struggled with a man in a parking lot,” officials said on Twitter.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

“Officers discharged their firearms during the struggle,” the social media post read.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...