Fairfax County police shoot, kill man during parking lot struggle

Fairfax County police shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon during an altercation in a parking lot along Route 1 in the Mount Vernon area, officials said.
“Officers discharged their firearms during the struggle,” the social media post read.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.