The victim’s name was not immediately released, pending the notification of family. Prince George’s County police said the deceased victim was a “juvenile female” but did not give her age. They said a man was wounded in the shooting.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The incident happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of Tanow Place in District Heights, Md. Officers responded to a report of a shooting and found the two victims when they arrived at the scene. Both were taken to a hospital, where the girl was later pronounced dead, officials said.