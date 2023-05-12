Postal worker charged with shooting woman in D.C. released pending trial

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A U.S. postal worker charged with shooting her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend at a Northeast Washington postal facility was ordered released from D.C. jail Friday and placed on 24-hour confinement and GPS monitoring while she awaits trial. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Davida Johnson, 25, of Hyattsville, Md., was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in the Monday shooting. Police allege that the postal worker, who is pregnant, shot a woman who had waited for her to arrive at her job, then screamed at her.

“I’m going to kick that baby out of your stomach!” police documents say the woman yelled when Johnson’s boyfriend drove her up to the employee entrance.

Johnson, police said, then shot the woman.

Over the objections of a prosecutor, Magistrate Judge Shelly A. Mulkey agreed to release Johnson to home confinement, citing her pregnancy and concerns over care she would receive at the jail. Johnson, a mail carrier based out of the Brentwood postal facility, was ordered to stay away from the woman she is accused of shooting, and not to leave her home except for meetings with her attorney, court hearings and doctor’s appointments.

Advertisement

New details of the shooting emerged during the D.C. Superior Court hearing Friday. According to U.S. postal inspector Brandon Guard, the victim — who police said was initially shot in the arm and buttocks — was shot in the chest and buttocks and remained hospitalized. She was unarmed. No one else was injured.

Johnson’s attorney argued that her client had a license to carry a firearm in Maryland. But a federal prosecutor argued that Johnson was not permitted to carry a weapon to the grounds of the federal postal facility.

The postal inspector testified that the woman who was shot told authorities she and Johnson had planned to meet on nearby Saratoga Avenue. Relaying the woman’s account, the investigators said Johnson did not show up but then called the woman and told her to meet her at job. Kavya Naini, Johnson’s public defender, disputed the account.

GiftOutline Gift Article