Plea offer made to ex-D.C. lieutenant charged in killing of library officer

A former D.C. police lieutenant charged in the fatal shooting of a library officer during a training exercise at the Anacostia Neighborhood Library in August is considering whether to accept a plea deal to resolve the case, his attorney said at a hearing Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jesse Porter, 58, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the Aug. 4 shooting of 25-year-old Maurica Manyan, after a grand jury upgraded the case against him. Porter had initially been charged with involuntary manslaughter, and a lawyer for Manyan’s family said they had been told prosecutors offered to let him plead guilty to that offense as part of a deal that called for him to spend three to seven years in prison.

A conviction on second-degree murder could lead to a more severe sentence.

“No family should go through this. She leaves behind a 5-year-old son and her entire future,” said Chelsea Lewis, the Manyan family’s attorney. “We just want answers. She was hired by the city. She was hired by the library, and no one is stepping up on behalf of one of their own employees to tell us what actually happened.”

Porter pleaded not guilty Friday in D.C. Superior Court to the upgraded charge, though his attorney, Brian McDaniel, asked Judge Anthony C. Epstein for another week to consider prosecutors’ plea offer.

Authorities have alleged previously that Porter shot Manyan during an incident that witnesses described as a possible joke that went awry. The retired D.C. police lieutenant, who online records show runs a training company called Porter Consulting and Expert Tactical Training, had been contracted by the library to train its officers on using handcuffs and batons.

At the end of the day, according to charging documents, those in the training went to pose for a picture, and Manyan said she wasn’t ready because she was still wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus. Porter, the documents allege, said something like, “Ah, here we go again,” then picked up his handgun and shot Manyan in the chest.

A D.C. police officer who responded to the scene said she saw Porter performing CPR on Manyan and heard him say something like: “I thought I had my training gun. Why did I do this? Is she okay?” according to the charging documents.

Lewis, the Manyan family attorney, said her clients are upset that the retired lieutenant was allowed to enter the library with a firearm and use it during a demonstration that had nothing to do with the use of deadly force.

Manyan’s cousin, Brittany Beckford, said Porter “chose” to shoot Manyan, but Lewis did not let her elaborate Friday.

McDaniel declined to comment on the Manyan family’s assertions, other than to confirm the terms of the plea offer, and a spokeswoman for the D.C. U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment. A follow-up hearing was scheduled for Thursday. Porter, who has been freed from jail pending trial, also declined to comment.

