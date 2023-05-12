Ousted public health chief named special advisor to Youngkin on opioids

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has named Colin Greene, a former state health commissioner ousted by Senate Democrats for downplaying the role of racism in public health outcomes, as a special adviser tasked with steering the administration's opioid response.

"As special adviser on opioid response, Dr. Colin Greene will help us combat the fentanyl epidemic in Virginia, work to reduce the number of Virginians dying of overdoses, and execute the administration's new comprehensive fentanyl-fighting strategy," Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said in a statement Friday.

“Dr. Greene is a dedicated health professional whose knowledge of the state and federal health systems and his experience in leading research efforts will help us accomplish these objectives,” the statement says.

Youngkin announced the newly created post Wednesday in an executive order pledging the administration would tackle a worsening overdose epidemic, which since 2019 has increasingly impacted Black men, state data show.

The appointment marks the second time Youngkin rewarded someone that Senate Democrats would not support with a special appointment not subject to Senate confirmation.

Last year Youngkin named Andrew Wheeler, a former Trump administration official and lobbyist for coal companies, as a senior adviser after lawmakers said they could not support him as secretary of natural and historic resources, a cabinet-level position.

Greene, a U.S. Army veteran who previously ran a health district in rural northwestern Virginia, was not confirmed by the majority-Democrat Senate in early February. In one year running Virginia’s health department, Greene questioned the state-recognized declaration that racism is a public health crisis; downplayed the role of racism in health disparities; and, shortly after a mass shooting, called the term “gun violence” a Democratic talking point.

At the time Youngkin said in a statement that Greene did not effectively communicate the administration’s message.

Greene earned $226,000 as health commissioner; Porter did not respond to questions about Greene’s salary in his new role. Greene did not immediately return an interview request.

His replacement, Karen Shelton, an obstetrician and gynecologist from Southwest Virginia, started on May 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

