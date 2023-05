FATAL SHOOTING: We are on the scene of a homicide investigation in the 6100 Blk of Blacksmith Drive in the unincorporated section of District Heights. pic.twitter.com/xyTagVIrOu — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 13, 2023

Authorities said Saturday that they were investigating a fatal shooting in Maryland.

At about 1:45 p.m., Prince George’s County police tweeted that they were responding to a fatal shooting in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive in the District Heights area.