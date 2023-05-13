Three killed in three days in D.C. shootings, police say

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

Three people were fatally shot since Thursday night in Southeast and Northwest Washington, including a man from Maryland killed early Saturday near the U Street nightlife corridor, according to D.C. police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight In addition, police said a 16-year-old male was shot and critically wounded Saturday morning inside a residence in Southeast D.C. That shooting occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE. The circumstances were not immediately clear. No arrest has been made.

The violence comes after Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) convened a public safety summit discussing ways to combat crime with other city leaders and announcing she would propose legislation to make it easier to detain certain arrestees before trial. On Tuesday, Bowser and other leaders are expected to testify at a congressional hearing focusing on violent crime in the District and city management.

As of Friday, homicides in the District were up about 8 percent over this time last year.

Saturday’s shooting in the 1300 block of V Street NW occurred about 1:50 a.m. Saturday, when bars and clubs in the area were still open. Police said they responded to a report of gunfire and found the victim, identified as Calvin Gray, 29, of District Heights in Prince George’s County, dead at the scene.

On Friday night, police said Romello Hammond, 23, of Southeast D.C., was shot in the 900 block of Varney Street SE. Police said they responded to calls reporting gunshots and found Hammond about 10:35 p.m. He also died at the scene.

Police said that about 8 p.m. Thursday, a man was fatally shot in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE, in the Fairlawn neighborhood. Police said in a report that his body was found alongside a building that according to public records has apartments and a childhood development center.

That victim was identified as Devonte Maxwell, 30, of Northwest Washington.

Police said no arrests have been made in the killings and they did not discuss possible motives. Efforts to reach families of the victims were not successful.

