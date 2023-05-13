It didn’t rain much, but Saturday was still a rainy day

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It took only a little rain to make Saturday in Washington a rainy day. Rain fell, even if sometimes too sparsely to measure, during at least five different hours. At other times it seemed it would surely fall within the next hour or minute. Yet all the drops and droplets that did fall didn't add up to much. By 7 p.m. the total appeared to be about 0.13 inches. About an eighth of an inch. That relatively paltry amount did make Saturday our wettest day this month.

In Washington at least, the rain seemed to be the kind that tested resolution and determination. We might have looked warily at the overcast, and assured ourselves that to venture out would be rewarded with a drenching.

Or we might have shrugged and set ourselves to indoor pursuits.

It appeared that the need to balance present rain against the possibility of future rain was nowhere felt more acutely than at Nationals Park. A baseball game began there short after 4 p.m. and the umpires suspended play before 5. The delay wore on.

On Twitter, many fans expressed impatience and frustration, some uncertain whether to stay or go, and at least one scornfully claiming that Little League games went on during wetter days.

Some fretfully told of long trips to reach Washington by game time, and there was also talk of the impending bedtime of small children who had been brought here for the game.

Meanwhile, the presumed chorus of inner voices urging in unison “Rain, rain go away” apparently met with meteorological empathy.

In the official National Weather Service account of Saturday’s conditions, the hour from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. passed without rain.

And, around the time of sunset, streaks of golden light, playing the symbolic role of rainbow, appeared with brilliance amid the clouds in the west.

