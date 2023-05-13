Police rescue woman who says she was abducted, kept naked in U-Haul truck

Listen 2 min Gift Article Share

A woman who told authorities she was kidnapped Friday morning at a convenience store in Southeast Washington and kept naked for hours in the cab of a U-Haul truck was rescued later that night after a police pursuit in Maryland, according to Maryland State Police. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Police said in a statement that troopers arrested Dennis Bell, 62, of Lanham, in Prince George’s County, and charged him with more than a dozen criminal offenses including assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, a sex offense, possession of suspected crack cocaine and driving while impaired.

Authorities said Bell, who police said also faces 19 traffic-related charges, was being detained in jail in Prince George’s County. Electronic court records did not show Bell’s case on Saturday, and it could not be determined if has an attorney.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Police allege that Bell stabbed the woman in the fingers with a pocket knife.

The incident began Friday morning at a convenience store on Minnesota Avenue in Southeast Washington. Police said the woman told them Bell pushed her into the U-Haul and “threatened her life if she did not comply with his demands.”

Police said Bell drove the truck all day with the woman sitting on the floor at the front seat. The woman told police Bell removed her clothing. She told police she did not know where she was throughout the ordeal.

About 9:45 p.m., state police said motorists reported a U-Haul truck driving erratically and striking parked vehicles near Princess Garden Parkway in Lanham. State police said troopers located the truck on Route 450 and began a pursuit when the driver refused to stop. Police said the chase ended at Baltimore Avenue and Elm Street when the U-Haul got stuck in a ditch.

Police said Bell refused to get out of the vehicle and troopers got in through a passenger side window, found the victim and arrested Bell.

