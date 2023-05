She was brought to a firehouse on the eastern edge of Capitol Hill at about 9:20 p.m. with “very critical injuries,” said Vito Maggiolo, a fire department spokesman.

The girl, described as younger than a teenager, was riding in a car in the 3700 block of Hayes Street NE when shot, according to authorities.

A child was shot and critically wounded in Northeast Washington on Sunday night, according to police and fire departments.

She was taken to a hospital from the firehouse, in the 1500 block of C Street SE, he said. The girl’s age was not immediately known.