Bowser unveils legislative proposal to stiffen penalties for gun crime

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on Monday unveiled a new legislative proposal that would make it easier for judges to hold defendants awaiting trial and increase prison sentences for gun crimes and other offenses — a sweeping effort, in the mayor’s words, to address “gaps” in District laws, announced a day before top officials are scheduled to be questioned by members of Congress on crime and public safety.

The proposal, which the city council must consider and pass if it is to become law, would increase penalties for illegal gun possession and crimes that target Metro and ride-share employees, among others. If passed, the proposal would also encourage more pretrial detention by giving judges more discretion in cases that involve adults with past violent convictions or youths charged with certain violent and gun offenses.

“We know we need to make some changes and that making the right changes requires us to be introspective, to evaluate, pivot and quickly redirect our resources where necessary,” Bowser said, standing in the heart of a Northeast D.C. neighborhood that has recently experienced a spate of break-ins.

But D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D), noting that he hadn’t yet been briefed on the measure, signaled wariness around certain provisions — generally disagreeing with the idea that longer sentences correlate directly with reduced crime and suggesting instead that the city should focus on increasing the closure rate for crimes such as homicides. He did, however, indicate a willingness to look at changes to pretrial release.

“It’s an important aspect of public safety — when the police have probable cause to arrest somebody, we need to take seriously whether that person is a threat to the community or risk of flight that they need to be held,” he said, adding that such an analysis should be data-driven rather than anecdotal. “I welcome the opportunity for us to look at that.”

Bowser on Monday pressed the council to vote on the legislation ahead of its summer recess in six weeks, but Mendelson said it would be “difficult” to move that quickly on a complicated array of issues.

The mayor announced her legislation less than a day after a 10-year-old girl riding in a vehicle with her parents was shot and critically wounded amid a barrage of gunfire in Northeast Washington. Hours later, in a separate incident, a 12-year-old girl sleeping in her bed was grazed by a stray bullet. The city’s police chief Monday called the incidents “unacceptable” and praised Bowser’s legislation as a step toward more accountability for offenders.

The U.S. attorney’s office for D.C. similarly expressed support for the legislation, saying in a statement, “Based on the public reporting, this package seems to reflect the public safety discussions we have had about legislative improvements.”

D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb (D), in a statement, said he is “looking forward to reviewing this legislation in full once it is introduced and having a constructive conversation about it.”

As of Monday, most categories of crime in the District were up compared with the same time last year. Homicides had increased by 7 percent, robberies by 18 percent and overall crime by 27 percent.

On Tuesday before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, the District’s top public safety officials, including Bowser and outgoing D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III, will probably be forced to square their efforts to quell crime with the rising number of killings. Republicans on the committee have frequently argued that the nation’s capital is unsafe and that liberal policies and politicians are to blame.

Earlier this year, that political jostling centered on a proposed revision to the District’s criminal code, which would have lowered some maximum sentences for crimes like carjacking. Congress voted to block the revision in a historic refutation of local legislation, and the council has yet to put forward another update. D.C. Council Judiciary and Public Safety Committee Chair Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2) said last week that she hopes to launch a separate revision later this year “in a way that is practical and moves us forward.”

Members of the Bowser administration said Monday that the legislation was not inspired by the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022. But the bill calls for enhanced penalties for crimes against vulnerable people and stricter sentences for certain firearms offenses. The bill would also make strangulation into a type of felony assault, increasing its penalty to three years’ imprisonment.

Parts of the bill are particularly focused on juveniles, who have continued to be charged in violent offenses in the District. Earlier this month, a 12-year-old was charged in nine separate carjackings, robberies and assaults.

The bill would require the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council to report aggregate data on the outcomes of dispositions and sentencing agreements in what officials said is an effort to see if diversion programs, among others, are working. It would also make it easier for judges to detain young people to the Youth Services Center or a group shelter while they are awaiting trial if they are charged with a “dangerous crime or crime of violence” or with carrying a pistol without a license.

The legislation also proposes revisions to the Second Look Amendment Act of 2019, which allows certain people sentenced for a crime when they were younger than 25 years old to petition for resentencing after serving 15 years. The new legislation would let judges consider the nature of the original crime, the history and characteristics of the person, and community impact statements.

The new public safety legislation is just one part of the Bowser administration’s full-court press over the past week to shore up confidence among District residents before the mayor appears on Capitol Hill. Last Wednesday, the mayor convened a citywide public safety summit that brought together federal and local law enforcement officials to explain what they have done to keep the city safe and brainstorm new strategies to stop the violence. On Monday, Bowser said she would order her deputy mayors to provide recommendations for violence prevention, intervention and reduction within 45 days.

Under Bowser’s proposal, agencies supervising those on parole, probation or pretrial supervision would be required to share GPS data from ankle monitors with police investigators and prosecutors. The legislation would also allow people who applied for private security cameras through a city program years ago to get updated devices, as well as permit investigators to collect and input DNA evidence in first-degree sex offense cases when the prosecutorial process begins, instead of upon conviction.

Asked Monday if the legislation was meant to address concerns of Republicans in Congress, Bowser said: “I’m less concerned about their concerns. I’m more concerned about the 700,000 people who live here.”

She added, though, that she is “concerned to set the record straight with members of the Congress. We are experiencing a dangerous trend in some crimes in the city, not unlike cities in their own states and in their own districts. We are going to be clear about what we are doing to address it.”

Michael-Brice Saddler, Meagan Flynn and Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

