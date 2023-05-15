Former D.C. police union official pleads guilty to fraud

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

A former vice chairman of the D.C. police union pleaded guilty Monday to fraudulently taking pay from D.C. police while secretly working a second job at Whole Foods Market. Seated next to his attorney in D.C. Superior Court, Medgar Webster Sr. pleaded guilty to first-degree felony fraud in connection with the theft that federal prosecutors say occurred between Jan. 11, 2021 and April 2, 2022.

Webster, 52, was arrested and charged in early February. Three weeks after his arrest, he retired from the force after 33 years with the department, according to a D.C. police spokesman.

According to prosecutors, while working for D.C. police, Webster simultaneously collected pay for a job at the Whole Foods Market stores in the 1400 block of P Street NW, the 100 Block of H Street SE and the 200 block of I Street NW. Officers sometimes work security jobs for businesses, but prosecutors said D.C. police supervisors never approved Webster’s outside employment at the stores, and Webster reported the hours he was there as overtime for the city.

Advertisement

After a prosecutor outlined the details of the case, Judge Errol Arthur asked Webster how he planned to plea.

“Guilty, your honor,” Webster said.

As part of his plea, Webster faces up to 10 years in prison. He also agreed to repay D.C. police nearly $34,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 25.

A D.C. police spokesman declined to comment on the case. The D.C. police union did not immediately return messages. Webster’s attorney, Gayle L. Terry, also did not return calls or emails.

GiftOutline Gift Article