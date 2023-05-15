Gerry Connolly says person with bat committed ‘act of violence’ at Va. office

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff,” Connolly (D-Va.) said in a statement .

A person with a baseball bat went to U.S. Rep. Gerald E. Connolly’s Fairfax, Va., office Monday and committed an “act of violence against” two staff members, the congressman said.

Connolly said his staff members were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He said the City of Fairfax Police Department responded to the incident and took the person with the bat into custody. The statement did not specify what “act of violence” had occurred.