Gerry Connolly says person with bat committed ‘act of violence’ at Va. office

A person with a baseball bat went to U.S. Rep. Gerald E. Connolly’s Fairfax, Va., office Monday and committed an “act of violence against” two staff members, the congressman said.
Connolly said his staff members were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He said the City of Fairfax Police Department responded to the incident and took the person with the bat into custody. The statement did not specify what “act of violence” had occurred.
“My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day,” Connolly said. “The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.