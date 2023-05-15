The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man charged with murder in Pr. George’s shooting

Police said the killing happened during a dispute.

By
May 15, 2023 at 6:32 p.m. EDT
(iStock)
1 min

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting Saturday in the unincorporated section of District Heights, Prince George’s County police said.

JC Littlejohn III of District Heights is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Dante Williams, 28, also of District Heights. Littlejohn is being held without bond at the county Department of Corrections, police said.

Officers responded at about 11:50 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive. They found Williams outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

According to an initial investigation, police said Littlejohn “shot Williams during a dispute.” Littlejohn and Williams knew each other, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether Littlejohn has an attorney.

