Man charged with murder in Pr. George’s shooting

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in a shooting Saturday in the unincorporated section of District Heights, Prince George’s County police said.
Officers responded at about 11:50 a.m. to a reported shooting in the 6100 block of Blacksmith Drive. They found Williams outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.
According to an initial investigation, police said Littlejohn “shot Williams during a dispute.” Littlejohn and Williams knew each other, according to police.
It was not immediately clear whether Littlejohn has an attorney.