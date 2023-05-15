King family returning for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s son said he plans to return to D.C. this summer to mark the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, stand on the Lincoln Memorial’s marble steps, and tell fellow demonstrators his father’s vision for a more just and equitable America is far from realized, but remains within reach.

“The vision that Dad had is not one that cannot be achieved,” Martin Luther King III said in an interview with The Washington Post, outlining his plans for an Aug. 26 rally. “We have made great strides and then there seems to be always an inevitable setback.”

The rally, tentatively planned to begin at 11 a.m., has parallels to the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. More than 200,000 people from across the country came to that history-making gathering, which helped spur the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Advertisement

On a permit application submitted to the National Park Service, organizers estimated there will be 50,000 participants at the August rally — though such documents can sometimes overstate actual crowd sizes. Martin Luther King III said he plans to attend with his wife, Arndrea Waters King, and the Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader, founder and president of the National Action Network.

Arndrea Waters King said organizers hope the rally will not be simply a commemoration or celebration of the action years ago, but rather an “activation of realizing the dream and an activation of democracy.”

At the march, she and her husband will call on Congress to pass federal voting rights legislation — something they have sought for years, especially as the Supreme Court in 2013 invalidated a critical part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

“I think everyone’s looking at all of this and in a lot of ways thinking, ‘What in the world is going on?’” Arndrea Waters King said, later adding: “Our daughter, who is Martin Luther King Jr.’s only granddaughter, and her peers have progressively lost rights since the day that they were born.”

Advertisement

Sharpton said that although society has made progress in some areas — Black, Latino and LGBTQ people, for example, hold positions of power — he worries about the country’s future.

“We must translate that energy into legislation and not let right-wing forces push us back into days that remind us of pre-1963,” Sharpton said, later adding: “We are seeing shadows of the past that have turned from shadows to actual incidents.”

The only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr., Yolanda Renee King, 12, spoke at the “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington on Aug. 28. (Video: The Washington Post)

Following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, thousands of protesters gathered for the August 2020 “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” March on Washington to demand an end to police brutality and racism. Last year, Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King honored the 59th anniversary of the march by launching a program through their organization, the Drum Major Coalition, to invest millions of dollars in 40 groups that promote freedom, justice and equality. They said they hope the August rally inspires attendees to organize in their own communities for a better democracy.

“It is our goal to really have America show up,” Martin Luther King III said. “This is not about issues for one group or one ethnic group. It’s about Americans. It’s about creating a climate for America to fulfill its true promise for all of its citizens.”

GiftOutline Gift Article