Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sarah Pekkanen is a best-selling novelist who writes the sort of thrillers where a female protagonist thinks she has a pretty good life, then discovers that there’s something not quite right about her loving husband or the new neighbor. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight And so if Sarah wrote about what happened to her in September of 2021, the scene would probably start cheerily, but with a vague sense of dread. In her case — spoiler alert! — what began as a literal walk in the park ended with her chasing down the man who allegedly took her purse.

“It was a beautiful day,” Sarah, 55, told me. (Uh-oh.) “My boyfriend and I decided to go for a picnic.” (No!)

Sarah needed a break from the research she’d been doing for her new book. So on that sunny Sunday afternoon, she and her boyfriend, Roger, packed some sandwiches and traveled in her Toyota Highlander to a park in Friendship Heights with her rescue dog, Lila.

Advertisement

“It was such a busy day, cars all over,” said the Chevy Chase, Md., writer. “I grabbed my cellphone and put it in my pocket and tucked my purse underneath the front seat.”

You know where this is going: When Sarah, Roger and Lila returned after their picnic, glass glittered from the pavement and the passenger seat.

“I knew my bag was gone,” Sarah said. “And the first thing I thought was: I can't believe I left my bag in the car. My favorite earrings were in there!”

Before she could even cancel her credit cards, the credit card companies began contacting her. Someone was trying to use her Visa card at a Sunoco station. Was it legit? Sarah told them it wasn’t, and the transaction was voided. A charge for $113.34 did go through on American Express.

As a writer of thrillers, Sarah said she’s “always thinking about a little clue that doesn’t seem important at first, but when readers finish the book, they look back and say, ‘Oh, that was the giveaway.’”

Advertisement

A Sunoco station. That was so specific. Sarah remembered that petty thieves often toss the pilfered purse or wallet under a bush or in the trash after extracting the cash and credit cards. Maybe she could at least get her earrings back.

She called the Visa fraud department. It couldn’t tell her exactly which Sunoco it was, only that it was in Takoma Park. Sarah and Roger brushed the glass off the seat and headed in that direction.

There were several Sunocos. They started with the nearest one. The trash cans outside didn’t contain Sarah’s purse, so she went inside the minimart to check.

“That's when I had that blinding flash,” she said. “I just wrote a scene like this.”

The heroine in Sarah’s upcoming novel — “Gone Tonight,” her 13th — is trying to remain incognito. The character worries that she may be spotted by a gas station security camera. The realization prompted Sarah to tell the Sunoco clerk about the smash and grab and ask if that particular Sunoco had a camera.

Advertisement

It did. Sarah realized that she could match the time of the transaction with the security footage — and that the clerk was a witness. The clerk told her that a man and a woman had come in earlier and bought $113.34 worth of stuff.

“I remember my pulse was quickening, like you’re reading a book and the action's happening,” she said.

Sarah told Roger and called the Montgomery County police, who promised to send an officer. Then she went back to check the women’s room in the station. Maybe her purse was there. It wasn’t.

“I step out of the bathroom and the cashier is staring at me,” she said. “His eyes are huge. There are two customers in front of him and there’s something electric in his energy.”

The couple who had used Sarah’s credit card was back.

Sarah left the minimart and told Roger. She wanted to play it cool, but Roger followed the couple as they left the station, holding up his phone and recording them — and recording the car they got into and sped off in.

Advertisement

“The suspects got away temporarily, but not for long,” Sarah said.

The male suspect was later captured. Police say they found evidence linking him to multiple other vehicle thefts. A trial is set for next month.

Sarah said her writing career came in handy.

“I wouldn’t have known how to look for the little tiny clues,” she said.

Of course, there’s a difference between her thrillers and her smash-and-grab experience.

“My characters usually end up fighting for their lives at the end of my books,” she said. “I’m often researching things that are a little strange. My kids will be like, ‘Mom, stop talking about how long it takes to bleed out. We have friends over. Other moms don’t do that.’”

Sarah never did get her earrings back.

GiftOutline Gift Article