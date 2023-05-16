D.C. Mayor to testify at House Oversight Committee hearing

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) heads to the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue on Tuesday to testify before the House Oversight Committee, which is holding its second hearing so far this spring digging into public safety and city affairs. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight It’s a busy week for D.C. government on Capitol Hill. Bowser will be seeking to defend the city’s efforts to quell violent crime, armed with new plans and legislation her office rolled out one day before the hearing. And meanwhile, the Senate is also expected to vote on whether to reject the city’s police accountability legislation — showing altogether the thorny environment the city must contend with in Congress this year.

Outgoing D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III and City Administrator Kevin Donahue will be joining Bowser to answer questions Tuesday, while U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves, who uniquely functions as D.C.'s local prosecutor, will appear for testimony as well. The Senate is expected to vote Tuesday, with the possibility of the vote dragging into Wednesday, on the policing bill. President Biden has already said he will veto the measure — called a disapproval resolution — if it reaches his desk, making the vote largely a political flex.

Still, the message is clear: D.C. is going to continue to have a rocky ride for the next year and a half in Congress, where House Republicans have been eager to use their constitutional authority to scrutinize policies in the deep-blue city.

“I think this signals increased hostility to D.C. and interference into its affairs,” Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), the District’s nonvoting delegate who sits on the Oversight Committee, said of the double-whammy between the committee hearing and Senate vote. “I expect this to be a hostile hearing, an anti-home rule hearing and an anti-statehood hearing.”

Crime has been a particular focus among Oversight Committee Republicans, who have frequently depicted the nation’s capital as unsafe for visitors and residents — or even Capitol staff and lawmakers, some of whom have been victims in recent assaults. “It’s clear that Americans living in and visiting Washington, D.C. have suffered from haphazard policies that have emboldened criminals,” Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said in announcing the hearing.

House Democrats, including Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), and city officials have decried what they describe as Republicans using D.C. as a political football in national messaging — which of late has included tough-on-crime pronouncements.

“They would prefer to turn the Congress of the United States into a 535-person city council, the largest city council on Earth, to bedevil and harass the people of Washington, D.C.,” Raskin said in his prepared remarks, “while ignoring the national crisis in violence, the assault on reproductive freedom, and the shocking rise in white supremacist violence.”

While crime is nowhere near the levels of the 1980s and ’90s during the crack cocaine epidemic, the District is experiencing challenges, namely with rising homicides and carjackings. City leaders have pointed out that D.C. is not the only large American city facing issues with crime, and Bowser’s prepared remarks show she intends to make that point on Tuesday as well. Nevertheless, Bowser and other leaders have acknowledged the city must crack down on gun violence, especially involving youth.

Bowser on Monday said she believes the city needs to make changes to keep residents safe, a concession that has become a refrain as she prepared to face a Congress skeptical of her public safety policies.

Standing blocks away from where a Senate staffer was stabbed in an apparently random attack in March, Bowser unveiled legislation on Monday that would enhance penalties for some violent crimes and make it easier for judges to detain people with violent criminal history while they await trial. She also referenced parts of her budget proposal, which includes legislation to reverse the city council’s decision to remove police from schools.

But the mayor of the nation’s capital also showed signs of a potential offensive strategy on Capitol Hill. Bowser pointed to crime spikes in other cities across the country — including in the districts of Republican members of Congress — and pointed at Congress for failing to take adequate action on gun regulation.

“We could also be talking about how assault weapons and the lack of an assault weapons ban is also making our country less safe,” she said. “It is sad that this Congress and the Congresses before them haven’t taken real action to make our country safer.”

Graves, who prosecutes almost all local crimes, is also under scrutiny for his office’s low prosecution rate. Last year, his office declined to prosecute two-thirds of local arrests — nearly double than in 2015. Local officials have questioned whether that could have an impact on crime, something they broached during the first House Oversight hearing in March.

Graves has cited number of reasons for the low prosecution rate, including the D.C. crime lab’s losing its accreditation, which means prosecutors have to send evidence for testing to outside laboratories, affecting how they prioritize cases. He is expected to explain those reasons in his testimony Tuesday, his prepared remarks show, while stressing that the office still prosecuted roughly 90 percent of arrests for the “most serious violent crimes.”

He has also said prosecutors are reviewing police body-camera footage earlier in the process and deciding earlier whether there is enough evidence to move forward. But Contee has pushed back, arguing police aren’t to blame. He said in March that prosecutors were also tending to raise questions about witnesses’ credibility — but Contee noted police can’t control who witnesses crime, and that often those witnesses aren’t going to be “Boy and Girl Scouts.”

Contee announced last month that he would be leaving the department in June, leaving Bowser to seek his replacement at a critical time for the city.

The vote in the Senate on D.C.'s policing bill follows the GOP House vote to strike down the legislation, which would expand public access to police disciplinary records and body-camera footage, restrict certain policing tactics and bar the hiring of police who committed past misconduct, while not allowing the union to negotiate police discipline.

But the Senate vote is also highly unusual: The 60-day congressional review period under the D.C. Home Rule Act expired last week, leading officials including the D.C. attorney general to argue the vote holds no legal weight. Because of Biden’s veto threat, however, it may end up being a moot point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

