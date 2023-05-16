Three people fatally stabbed in Va. home, police say

Three adults were fatally stabbed Tuesday in a Prince William County, Va., house, according to a county police spokeswoman, who described the incident as an apparent “domestic situation.”
She said someone in the house, in the county’s Woodbridge area, called 911 about 7 a.m. to report that stabbings had occurred. When officers arrived at the brick residence, in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive, Carr said, they found a 70-year-old woman dead and two men, ages 67 and 38, seriously injured. She said the men died at a hospital.
The three were family members whose identities were not immediately made public, pending notification of other relatives, Carr said. She said no one else was in the house.