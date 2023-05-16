Three people fatally stabbed in Va. home, police say

“We’re not entirely clear on all the events leading up to this,” the spokeswoman, Officer Renee Carr, said. “At this time, the three parties believed to be involved in the altercation are accounted for and there is no known threat to the community.”

Three adults were fatally stabbed Tuesday in a Prince William County, Va., house, according to a county police spokeswoman, who described the incident as an apparent “domestic situation.”

She said someone in the house, in the county’s Woodbridge area, called 911 about 7 a.m. to report that stabbings had occurred. When officers arrived at the brick residence, in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive, Carr said, they found a 70-year-old woman dead and two men, ages 67 and 38, seriously injured. She said the men died at a hospital.