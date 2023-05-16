Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Linda ReVeal lives on the sort of block that is quintessentially Washington, a city whose north-south and east-west streets are enlivened by the occasional diagonal street. This creates odd little triangles. The house Linda and her husband, John, have lived in since 2010 is the only one on their particular right-angle triangle, a block enclosed by Western Avenue, Fessenden Street and 47th Street NW in Friendship Heights.

That singular distinction may be to blame for the rigmarole Linda’s been through over the years and especially lately. Sometimes, the District’s Department of Public Works (DPW) forgets to pick up her trash. There’s no alley behind her house, which is where many of her neighbors put their trash cans. And it doesn’t help that Fort Bayard Park is across one street and the state of Maryland is across another. At times it can seem like her house is in the Bermuda Triangle.

On Thursdays, Linda puts her household’s trash can out at the corner of 47th and Fessenden. For whatever reason (see above), it’s occasionally been missed. In the past, Linda just called the DPW crew supervisor, who would tell her to leave the trash can out and a truck would come by to pick it up, usually by the next day.

But one day in the spring of 2022, that didn’t happen. Linda called DPW and was told, she said, to leave the trash can on the street. A week went by. The trash was missed. She called and was told the same thing. Then another week went by. The trash was left behind again. Linda didn’t bring the can into the driveway near the house, because she knew the trash guys wouldn’t pick it up there.

Finally, after three weeks, the supervisor came and emptied the trash can himself into his pickup truck. But before that happened, a DPW inspector had cited the ReVeals for “failing to maintain adjoining public space in a clean condition,” a violation of Section 702.2 of the D.C. Code. The fine was $75.

The ticket that was issued had a section allowing Linda to admit to the infraction, but with an explanation. That’s the box she ticked, explaining that she was just following orders. She included all the emails that had gone back and forth with DPW on the issue. She figured that would be the end of it.

But about nine months later Linda received a five-page document from the District’s Office of Administrative Hearings (OAH). Judge Angela S. Robinson wrote that though Linda had repeatedly contacted DPW about her trash being missed — and was told to leave the bin out for further collection — an overflowing bin “creates a nuisance, attracts insects and rodents, and makes it difficult for DPW to empty the bin without manually touching the contents.”

Furthermore, the judge wrote, the regulation imposes strict liability on homeowners, regardless of why the trash is there. In a ruling that struck Linda as a little short of Solomonic, the judge reduced the fine to $15.

“When I got the court order, it just made my head blow off the top of my body,” said Linda, who nevertheless paid the fine. It seemed to her that some bureaucratic mechanism was just grinding on, heedless of the actual facts.

Linda told me that every time she spoke with an actual person, they were helpful and understanding. But, she said, “My instinct is the whole process has just evolved with no oversight. … What makes this so infuriating for me is all the resources that were spent on this.”

The Office of Administrative Hearings told me it does not comment on individual cases. I contacted DPW, which acknowledged a “point of collection” issue with Linda’s house. In an emailed statement, agencies officials wrote, “This issue has since been resolved and there have been no complaints of missed trash collection at this address in the year since it initially occurred.”

The statement continued: “Moving forward, DPW’s Solid Waste Education and Enforcement Program will continue to work closely with its collections division to avoid such mishaps in the future. The resident received a complete refund after the DC Office of Administrative Hearing recognized the resident should not have been fined.”

In a second order, the same OAH judge rescinded the fine. Linda is awaiting her $15 refund.

Linda’s trash gets picked up on Thursdays. Her neighbors across the street in Montgomery County get their trash picked on Fridays. Maybe, I suggested, she could just roll her bin across Western Avenue?

“I would get in trouble for sure if I tried that,” she said.

