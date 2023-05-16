Man who attacked Connolly staff chased woman minutes before, police say

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

A man who authorities say attacked two staffers at the Fairfax County office of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D) with a metal baseball bat Monday was involved in another violent incident shortly before the high-profile attack, asking a woman about her race and then chasing her with a bat, Fairfax County police said Tuesday.

Xuan Pham, 49, of Fairfax City approached the woman Monday morning near Maylock Lane and Point Pleasant Drive, not far from Connolly’s district office, police said. Pham asked the woman if she was White, then chased her until she retreated into her car, police said.

The man then hit the woman’s windshield with a baseball bat and ran away, police said. Video of the incident obtained by CNN shows Pham running after a screaming woman with the bat on the lawn of a home, before he retreats.

Fairfax County police said the incident occurred at 10:37 a.m., and officers were dispatched at 10:41 a.m. By the time officers arrived — at 10:53 a.m., according to the Fairfax County Police Department — Pham had already left the scene and gone to Connolly’s district office, which is about five miles away in Fairfax City.

Pham has been charged with felony aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding in the incident in Connolly’s office. He is facing a hate-crime-related assault and felony destruction of property charges in the earlier incident, police said. He was scheduled to make his first appearance in Fairfax County General District Court on charges related to both incidents Tuesday, but he refused to attend his arraignment.

A video feed in the courtroom showed Pham wrapped in a green blanket in his cell at the Fairfax County jail. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 17.

Connolly said in an interview Monday that Pham entered the office and asked for him but grew agitated when he was told the congressman was not there. Pham then struck an intern — who was on her first day on the job — in the side with a baseball bat, Connolly said.

A commotion ensued, and Pham struck Connolly’s outreach director on the head with the baseball bat. Another staffer, who is a retired Army sergeant, rounded up the staffers and pulled them into an office, as Pham smashed glass windows and a computer in the office, Connolly said.

Police arrived a short time later, and Connolly said they used a stun gun to subdue Pham. Fairfax City police and United States Capitol Police, who are jointly probing the incident, said they are still investigating a motive in the incident.

Connolly said the man gave no indication of a political motive for the attack and said authorities assumed mental illness may have played a role. Pham’s father said in an interview his son was schizophrenic and has been ill since his late teens. The father said that his son had been refusing to take his medication and that he had unsuccessfully sought help for him.

“I hate to think that this is the price we have to pay for public service,” Connolly said Monday. “But this is a political environment where we have people inciting others with their rhetoric.”

