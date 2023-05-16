At Kennedy Center, author Jacqueline Woodson brings inclusion and hope

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jacqueline Woodson was in fifth grade when she began coming to some serious conclusions about literature. “I realized that there weren’t a lot of books with people who look like me in them,” she says. More than one teacher recommended she read “Sounder,” by William H. Armstrong. “I didn’t understand why that book made me so sad and so upset,” Woodson says. Then she found out the harrowing tale of a Black Southern family (in which only the dog is named) was written by a White man, and things started to click. “It’s like you’re looking at us from the outside — and from the outside, we look tragic to you, which means you know absolutely nothing about us. Because if you did, you would understand why we are still here, which is, you know, the opposite of tragedy.”

So Woodson grew up to write the stories she wanted to read — stories so rich and layered, compelling and wise, that the 60-year-old author’s résumé now reads like an anthology of prestigious citations. She is a four-time Newbery Honor winner, a three-time finalist and one-time winner of the National Book Award, a three-time Coretta Scott King Award winner and the recipient of a 2020 MacArthur Fellowship — also known as the genius award. And Woodson is in her second season as the Kennedy Center’s education artist-in-residence, where she gets to see her stories come to life for children onstage.

It’s an opportunity for connection that’s rare for authors. And one that always reminds Woodson of what she is trying to accomplish in this work. Sitting in the theater, watching audiences enthralled with her tales, “really makes me feel like what I was trying to do in the narrative is being heard.”

Woodson, who grew up in a town in South Carolina and Brooklyn, has written dozens of books for children and young adults, including the memoir “Brown Girl Dreaming,” and a novel for adults, “Red at the Bone,” which she is turning into a screenplay for a movie adaptation.

She is prolific, she says, because she needs to be. Writing “helps me figure out the world, and it helps me figure out my power in the world.” With each book, Woodson is conjuring a new world for herself and then offering it up to see if it’s of use to others. “Here’s a world I can go to. And once it’s out there, it’s not my world anymore, right? It belongs to anyone else who needs it.”

The opportunity to see those worlds brought to the stage was too intriguing to pass up. But the author also had some requirements. Diversity and inclusion are at the core of her work. She wanted them to be at the core of this residency — and needed to know that the Kennedy Center would honor that commitment.

“I think historically it hasn’t been a place where a lot of people of color feel like they are invited into, in the way that a lot of predominantly White spaces have felt,” she says. Woodson’s intentionality — so evident in her books — now needed to translate to a massive, federally funded cultural institution. “It requires a lot of questions and patience and deep thought and pushing more boundaries … and having higher expectations about people’s responsibilities to creating that change with me.”

Woodson’s commitment applies to bigger, creative decisions, but also the smaller, logistical ones — like offering discounted parking and tickets to her shows. “There is this openness to change and to do it right. I think that’s the thing I’ve also found, is there are so many people here [at the Kennedy Center] who want to do it right, who want this to be a place for everyone to come to,” she says.

Over the winter, the Kennedy Center hosted a month-long run of a musical adaptation of Woodson’s picture book “The Day You Begin.” And last month, Woodson’s children’s book “Each Kindness” was staged with a performance by musical group Rootstock Republic. The story centers on Maya, a new girl in school whose classmates aren’t exactly warming to her. Before one performance, members of Rootstock Republic gave the audience of mostly kids and parents definitions of kindness — using not their words, but their instruments. Led by composer and violinist Juliette Jones, the audience took in melodies evoking graciousness on the bass, on the harp, on the viola.

Woodson then appeared onstage to narrate, while E.B. Lewis’s gentle and calming illustrations were projected on the screen behind her and the musicians. She told Maya’s story: a story of a spirit that refuses to be shaken by a not-so-welcoming class of students. No matter how dismissive her classmates become, Maya never backs down from being herself.

In the middle of the narration, two members of Rootstock Republic got up and taught the audience a little dance number that included some stepping and hand clapping, and even brought kids up onstage to dance along with them. It’s these moments of participation that Woodson especially enjoys about seeing her books interpreted onstage. “Every single show, the kids just come in and show us who they are, and they’re just so brilliant and alive and optimistic and engaged,” she says.

With waves of school districts across the country instituting bans on books with supposedly controversial subject matter — including some of Woodson’s titles — the opportunity to see kids enthusiastically engage with her stories feels especially poignant to the author. “This moment in time is so deeply unimaginable to me,” Woodson says about seeing books being ripped out of school and children’s libraries. But just as she couldn’t have imagined these book bannings, she also can’t imagine this moment as anything but a call to keep writing.

“It feels more urgent. It feels like we have to figure out, once again, a way out of no way,” Woodson says. “You can try to take our books, which we will fight, and at the same time we’re going to keep telling our story another way.”

Woodson will continue telling her stories through the Kennedy Center partnership. The dance performance “The Other Side,” which premiered in April 2022, will be back onstage in January. The musical adaptation of her Newbery Honor-winning book “Show Way” will also be back starting in January, but this time in cities across the United States as part of the center’s Theater for Young Audiences tour. Woodson also plans to throw another free block party for the community, as she did with the center in October 2022.

In a conversation with the audience after the “Each Kindness” show, Woodson was back onstage listening to a young audience member ask why the book didn’t have a happy ending — the story ends with Maya transferring schools and her classmates being left with the guilt of how they treated her. Woodson pointed out that Maya never stopped being herself, and although her classmates have to come to terms with their behavior, the readers can be assured the next new kid won’t be treated so poorly.

“A book doesn’t have to have a happy ending,” Woodson answered the young girl. But, she added, as if talking about her whole life’s work, “there has to be hope.”

