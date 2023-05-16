Man fatally shot in afternoon double shooting in Pr. George’s

A man was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.
Fatal shooting: Officers are on the scene in the 7200 blk of Sheriff Rd. Prelim: At approx. 3pm officers responded to the area for a shooting. Once on scene officers located one adult male in a parking lot and another adult male in a grassy area both suffering from gunshot wounds pic.twitter.com/oK670EEDT7— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 16, 2023