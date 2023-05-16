The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Man fatally shot in afternoon double shooting in Pr. George’s

A second man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

May 16, 2023 at 5:04 p.m. EDT
A man was killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon in Prince George’s County, police said.

About 3 p.m., officers responded to the 7200 block of Sheriff Road for a reported shooting, police said. They found two men with gunshot wounds, one in a parking lot and another in a “grassy area,” according to a tweet from the county police department.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. No additional information was released.

