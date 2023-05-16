Montgomery council picks Artie Harris to lead overhauled planning board

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seven months of wayfinding for Montgomery County leaders with often clashing visions for restoring trust in the county’s planning board culminated Tuesday in the selection of Artie L. Harris Jr. as board chair. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Harris, vice president of a nonprofit housing developer, edged out former county council member Hans Riemer to round out the board, alongside four others recently picked to relaunch an institution rocked by scandal last year.

Debate over the top job, which pays $228,000 and has agenda-setting power on the influential board, highlighted tensions among Montgomery leaders over housing, development and transparency in a county where these issues often drive political debate.

Ultimately the council narrowly coalesced around a candidate who six members decided would best navigate urgent tasks such as clearing the way for affordable housing development, expanding the housing supply around transit lines, and addressing pressing transportation needs.

“It is a new day for Montgomery County and the Montgomery County Planning Board,” said council member Natali Fani-González (D-District 6), who nominated Harris (D).

If County Executive Marc Elrich confirms Harris and recent appointee Josh Linden (D), the county’s planning board will have an entirely fresh makeup. Three members already have been confirmed: Shawn Bartley (R), James Hedrick (D), and Mitra Pedoeem (unaffiliated).

They are stepping into a power vacuum created when escalating accusations culminated in the firing of longtime Planning Director Gwen Wright and the ouster of the entire planning board, which was forced to resign in October. Council members at the time said they had lost faith in the board members after a scandal over drinking alcohol on county property and allegations of a toxic workplace. Although several board members admitted to taking part in happy hours on county property, an independent investigation cleared former planning board chair Casey Anderson of claims that he created a “hostile, toxic or misogynistic work environment.”

County leaders’ efforts to rehabilitate the board, which oversees the county’s Parks and Planning departments, have elicited disagreement and political squabbling.

State Sen. Benjamin F. Kramer (D-Montgomery) and Elrich in December pushed for a set of bills that would give the executive more power over the planning process, but those proposals did not gain traction during the legislative session. In February, state Del. Lesley J. Lopez (D-Montgomery) brokered an agreement between the county executive and the interim planning board chair to convene a work group to make recommendations to revamp the county’s sluggish development review process — but the effort drew criticism for leaving the council out of the conversation.

And the appointment process aimed at giving the board a fresh start after a rough year has already been tense at times. A tied vote had to be recast to appoint Bartley after council member Kate Stewart (D-District 4) abstained from the first vote because of social media posts Bartley made mocking Democrats. The council also split the vote 8-3 for Hedrick, whose appointment was then vetoed by Elrich because of comments Hedrick made in interviews and on social media that Elrich said demonstrated “an ideological close-mindedness as well as a disdain for those whose views do not comport with his.” The council unanimously voted to override the veto.

Harris, a 23-year Takoma Park resident, applied to helm the planning board following a lengthy career in housing development. He is vice president for an affordable housing provider, the Montgomery Housing Partnership, which has supplied the county with more than 2,800 units of affordable rental units since 1989. Before joining the nonprofit developer in 2009, Harris worked as a vice president at Bozzuto Development Co.

During an interview before the council earlier this month, Harris made the case that he was best suited for the role of planning board chair because of his deep familiarity with the county’s development review process from years on the developer side of the process.

“I know how to get things done in the county based on my experience,” he said.

Harris also emphasized that his vision for the Planning Department aligns with the Thrive 2050 plan for denser development in the county that was passed by the council last year.

The vote Tuesday was split, with five members supporting Riemer, who lost a bid for county executive last year and termed out of his council seat after a 12-year run.

In a letter to the council, Riemer said this experience positioned him to be an effective leader, but opponents of his selection questioned whether his political background would affect the board’s ability to regain public trust.

“Riemer being a politician, we believe if he ascends to this post he’s going to politicize it,” said Dolores Milmoe, a longtime community activist.

The council also appointed the last of the four part-time members of the planning board, who each receive a $30,000 salary. If confirmed, Linden will join Bartley, Hedrick and Pedoeem on the board.

Linden, who last year returned to Montgomery County after living in Oregon for four years, works for BERK Consulting advising cities and counties in Washington state on zoning, development and transportation issues. Bartley works as an attorney practicing business and real estate law, serves on the state board of education and is board chair for the Primary Care Coalition, a nonprofit that funds public health care clinics and programs in Montgomery. Hedrick is a senior housing analyst at the Federal Housing Finance Agency in D.C. Pedoeem, who had a long career in the Montgomery Parks Department and formerly worked as the county’s director of permitting services, brings her familiarity with the county’s regulatory structure to the planning board.

