‘I’m going to kill you’: U.S. files charge in attack on Connolly staffers

A bat-wielding man accused of attacking two staffers at a Virginia office of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D) earlier this week is now facing a federal charge in connection with the incident, and court records offer a harrowing new account of the attack. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Xuan Pham, 49, of Fairfax County, has been charged with a single count of assault on a federal employee for the Monday attack that left Connolly’s outreach director and an intern with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The charge was filed in federal court in Alexandria.

Pham had previously been charged in Fairfax County with aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding in connection with the incident.

According to a newly filed affidavit by an FBI agent, the incident began shortly before 10:50 a.m. Monday, when one victim was showing the other victim how to complete administrative tasks in Connolly’s Fairfax City district office. Police have said previously Pham had just accosted a woman in a nearby neighborhood, asking her about her race and chasing her with a bat, before apparently making his way to the congressman’s office.

“Suddenly, the front door swung open and Pham, wielding a baseball bat, charged through it,” special agent Nicole Miller wrote.

Pham struck a woman on the head, causing her to fall to the floor, then continued to hit her with the bat, according to the affidavit. As a second woman, an intern, tried to flee toward the back of the office, Pham struck her in the ribs with the baseball bat, Miller wrote.

Pham then returned to the first woman and told her, “I’m going to kill you” and “you’re going to die,” according to the affidavit. Miller wrote that the woman estimated she was struck eight times by the bat-wielding intruder.

A witness, who was across the hall from the district office, then entered, causing Pham to turn and look, according to the affidavit. The first victim was able to escape and run toward the back of the office.

Sometime after that, the first victim heard Pham yell, “Gerry!” as he destroyed items in the office with the baseball bat, according to the affidavit. The congressman wasn’t there; he has said previously he was at a ribbon cutting in a different part of Fairfax County.

The witness from across the hall heard Pham saying he wanted “to talk to Connolly,” and saw Pham hitting himself in the head with his hand, Miller wrote.

Police were soon summoned to the office and subdued Pham with a stun gun, Connolly said in an interview on Monday. The staffers were transported to the hospital, where they were treated an released Monday night.

Pham was scheduled to make his initial court appearance on the state charges on Tuesday, but he refused to attend the arraignment. He could be seen in a video feed beneath a blanket in his cell at the Fairfax County jail.

Miller wrote in her affidavit that Pham had called the district office about three times in February. In one call, Pham spoke “gibberish about DNA and God,” according to the affidavit.

Connolly said authorities suspected Pham was suffering a mental health episode at the time of the attack, and there was no indication it was motivated by a political agenda. Pham’s father said earlier this week that his son had schizophrenia and was off his medication. Pham’s father said he had been seeking treatment for his son.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia declined to comment on the new charge against Pham. A court appearance has not yet been set for him in federal court. No defense attorney was listed for Pham in federal court records.

“This guy intended me as the target and instead, he found other targets as substitutes,” Connolly said in an interview Tuesday. “I know that might sound weird, but you can’t help but have that reaction like it should have been me, not them.”

