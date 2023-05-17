Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Amy Morgan is a family therapist who works primarily with couples going through a rough patch. I called her to talk about Daniel Snyder. I explained that after 24 years — after zero Super Bowl appearances, after congressional and NFL investigations, after earning the near-universal enmity of fans — Snyder finally did the right thing and said he would sell Washington’s NFL team. So why didn’t I feel any better about it?

Then I realized I didn’t just want Snyder to sell the Commanders. I wanted him to feel bad for causing all that pain in the first place. I wanted him to say that fans had been right all along, to say he’d learned his lesson, to apologize.

That didn’t seem likely. Could a therapist help?

Morgan is a licensed marriage and family therapist and assistant professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health. She understands how things can get personal between fans and their teams. When she was growing up on Long Island in a family of die-hard New York Giants supporters, Morgan thought a particular swear word was “Damnitreeves!” That’s because her father shouted it at the TV during the Giants’ Dan Reeves years. It was only later that she learned most people left off the last syllable.

I told Morgan it didn’t seem fair that Snyder would ride off with his $6 billion without so much as a “Sorry.”

Of course, as I catalogued Snyder’s transgressions like a spouse ticking off every infidelity, the billionaire really should have been sitting next to me on the metaphorical couch. Maybe if he’d done that with fans earlier, it wouldn’t have come to this. But Morgan said it’s not her role to adjudicate facts in a relationship.

“Often, folks will come in and expect the therapist to be an arbiter of truth,” she said. “That’s absolutely not our role. First of all, who are we to say what is right or wrong or what happened? We’re not in these relationships.”

Rather, she said, a therapist’s job is to acknowledge the pain, however it was caused, and help clients move forward.

“People are looking to be seen and validated,” she said. “My job is to facilitate that process, to let people know they’re not crazy, that their experience was painful, and to do that in a way that doesn't fall into the right-and-wrong trap.”

Besides, what I was hoping for — remorse, an apology — was unlikely. It hadn’t happened over the last 24 years and had never been a real possibility.

Said Morgan: “If you are waiting for somebody to change their ways, to atone, to take accountability and provide a meaningful apology, nine times out of 10, that’s not going to happen.”

It would be up to me to … forgive.

Forgive?! After going through coaches like Kleenex? After blowing money on pricey free agents? After Major Tuddy?

“Forgiveness is really for you,” Morgan said. “It's not for the other person.”

Forgiving is intended for the forgiver, not the forgiven. And forgiving doesn’t mean condoning, she explained.

“If I'm working with a client abused by a parent, no way am I going to suggest they condone the behavior,” she said.

Said Morgan: “What forgiving is is a release. You're feeling let down, resentful and angry, and we want to forgive when we have those feelings because we want to release them.”

Being hyperfocused on the injustice of a bad relationship — what therapists call perseverating on it — is just going to further the harm. Forgiving is better for our mental health — and often our physical health, too.

Morgan said there’s power in the catharsis of forgiveness, in letting go of resentment and anger. That doesn’t mean letting go of what the person did to us, but in letting go of the power that person holds over us.

As a therapist, what message would Morgan give to Commanders fans broken by their ugly “marriage” to Snyder?

“I conceptualize that what they must be going through is profound loneliness, vulnerability, pain, rejection, hurt — all of that when they’ve been wronged and did not get what they needed from their partner in terms of a fruitful apology,” she said. “I see this person as a cracked open human who needs validation. It’s less advice-giving than just validating: ‘Of course this is painful. Of course you deserved apology.’”

So, take it from Morgan: Of course this is painful. Of course you deserved an apology.

And Dan Snyder? All together now: We’re so over him.

