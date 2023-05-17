Mother whose son died in D.C. police chase is charged in courtroom outburst

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

On Dec. 21, when a federal jury in Washington convicted two D.C. police officers of criminal charges stemming from a vehicular chase that ended in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown, the young man’s mother, Karen Hylton, erupted in the courtroom, shouting obscenities at the defendants as security personnel carried her, kicking and thrashing, into a hallway.

“Out! Out! Out!” Judge Paul L. Friedman bellowed from the bench as Hylton, 54, was hauled away.

More than four months later, the U.S. attorney’s office in the District has charged Hylton with the federal offense of “assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers,” meaning the security personnel, according to a criminal complaint filed May 4 in U.S. District Court, where the D.C. police officers’ trial was held. The charge against Hylton is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Hylton, who has yet to enter a plea and could not be located for comment Wednesday, told The Washington Post in December that her expletive-laced condemnation — which she yelled seconds after the verdicts were read — was meant to tell Officer Terence Sutton and Lt. Andrew Zabavsky that they were “done tormenting our community.”

Sutton, 38, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Hylton-Brown, who crashed his rented moped during an Oct. 23, 2020, pursuit that prosecutors said was reckless, unnecessary and violated police policy. Sutton and Zabavsky, 54, also were found guilty of obstructing justice for lying to their watch commander about the chase and trying to coverup the severity of the crash.

The fatal pursuit — which sparked destructive protests by hundreds of demonstrators, including Hylton, outside a city police station — occurred at a time of raw racial tensions nationwide after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis five months earlier. No sentencing date has been set for Sutton and Zabavsky, who are White; Hylton-Brown was Black.

Hylton-Brown’s mother was sitting in the crowded courtroom gallery when the disruption began, with jurors turning to watch.

The criminal complaint says that as Hylton’s verbal outburst started and security personnel moved toward her, a security officer and two deputy U.S. marshals saw her “lunge” and “violently push” Chief Deputy Aaron Smith “with both hands,” causing Smith to fall on his back. Two days later, Smith “felt pain in his chest” and went to an urgent care facility, the complaint says. “His X-rays were negative, but he was prescribed [a painkiller and a muscle relaxant] for his discomfort.”

Hylton was held by authorities overnight, then released Dec. 22 without charges, pending an investigation of the incident. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment Wednesday on the decision to charge her.

It is unclear whether Hylton knows that she has been accused of a crime. After the complaint was filed May 4, a summons was issued, ordering her to appear in U.S. District Court. But a prosecutor and a federal public defender told a judge Wednesday that authorities have been unable to locate Hylton to serve the summons.

“She’s experiencing financial instability and lack of access to a phone,” the defense attorney, Katie D’Adamo Guevara, said in court. Guevara said she last spoke with Hylton at the public defender’s office about six weeks ago and that Hylton apparently is not living at the address listed on her driver’s license. U.S. District Judge Zia M. Faruqui said he would issue a warrant for Hylton’s arrest May 30 unless she makes her initial court appearance before then.

Even though the prosecutor in the case does not intend to seek pretrial detention for Hylton, the judge told Guevara, “I do think that ultimately we need to get your client here.”

