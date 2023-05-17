Person found shot, critically injured outside Roosevelt High School

Police were still investigating where the shooting took place and if the victim is a student at the school, said department spokesman Dustin Sternbeck. The incident occurred before 2:25 p.m.

A person who appears to be a teenage boy was found shot and critically injured Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Roosevelt High School, according to D.C. police.

The high school is located in the 4300 block of 13th St NW. Roosevelt High, along with nearby MacFarland Middle School and Dorothy Height Elementary School, were on lockdown as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to D.C. public school officials.

The incident came days after a 10-year-old was critically wounded in a barrage of gunfire and a 12-year-old was grazed by a stray bullet while sleeping in bed. As of May 11, D.C. police said, 43 juveniles had been shot, double the same time last year.