Two teens arrested in attempted shooting on school bus in Pr. George’s

Listen 1 min Gift Article Share

Two teen boys have been arrested and charged after an attempted shooting of a boy on a school bus in Prince George’s County earlier this month, police said. A 14-year-old from Suitland and a 15-year-old from Temple Hills are charged as adults with attempted first- and second-degree murder, assault and related counts, according to police. Police said they are still seeking a third person, who is also believed to be a juvenile.

The incident occurred on May 1 just before 5 p.m., when officers responded to a reported assault on a school bus that had stopped to drop off students at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive in the Oxon Hill area, police said.

While the bus was stopped, three people boarded and attacked a boy who remained on the bus, police said. One of the attackers had a handgun and attempted to shoot the boy multiple times, but the weapon malfunctioned, according to police. Police found ammunition from the bus.

Advertisement

The victim suffered minor injuries, and a bus driver and a bus aide were uninjured, police said.

At the time of the incident, a Prince George’s County Public Schools spokesperson said in an email that “our highest priority is keeping students, staff and families safe” and that the school district was working with law enforcement.

The union that represents Prince George’s school bus drivers are calling for more security on buses and at depots, with fights and incidents with weapons leaving drivers concerned, according to the union president.

Police are investigating a motive.

Justin Moyer contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article