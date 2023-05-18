Want to walk to DCA? Plans for pedestrian airport bridge move forward.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The trip to Reagan National Airport is already a quick ride on the Metro or — depending on traffic — a straight-shot on the highway. But by the end of the decade, a bridge stretching over roads and railways in Arlington could make it much easier to get there on foot, too.

Plans for a pedestrian walkway connecting the airport with the Crystal City neighborhood took a big step forward over the weekend as Arlington County Board members signed off on a basic design for the project, known as CC2DCA.

Area boosters say the bridge will make National the first truly walkable airport in the United States, adding more connectivity to a neighborhood in the middle of a massive transformation — all in a highly visible piece of infrastructure.

“The bridge itself is an exhilarating concept for uniting a downtown main street with a major airport,” said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, president and executive director of the National Landing Business Improvement District (BID). “It would be like no other airport connectivity in the country.”

The $40 million project is one of five area transportation projects that Virginia committed to partially fund when Amazon announced it would be bringing a second headquarters and 25,000 jobs to the neighborhood. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

The company stands to receive about $573 million in state and local tax dollars for its new campus, including nearly $153 million from Virginia by September 2026, if it meets hiring and office occupancy goals.

But even as construction on that new campus has stalled, neighbors and civic advocates skeptical of giving government subsidies to the tech giant have nonetheless expressed excitement about CC2DCA.

As envisioned, the bridge would begin at the Virginia Railway Express station in Crystal City, stretch over the George Washington Parkway and then reach the northern side of the airport. A ramp or staircase in the middle would swoop down to connect the Mount Vernon Trail, which runs parallel to the highway.

While it’s already possible to walk from Crystal City to the airport, that trek takes between 20 and 30 minutes and guides pedestrians along several busy overpasses or around twisting, confusing bike trails — hardly an easy stroll for those with luggage.

That walk would become a lot more straightforward on the connector bridge, said Ben D’Avanzo, who lives in nearby Aurora Highlands and sits on the Crystal and Pentagon Cities Council, a county advisory group.

Passengers with layovers could also cross the bridge to one of the neighborhood’s hotels or restaurants, just as office workers and neighborhood residents could use it to easily catch a flight from the airport.

Sayegh Gabriel, of the National Landing BID, emphasized that CC2DCA would also open up a more direct connection with the commuter rail stop.

The Crystal City VRE station has just one platform, allowing only for inbound trains in the morning and outbound service in the afternoon. But regional officials have floated the possibility of expanding that service, and there has also been conversation about extending MARC commuter rail from Maryland or adding an Amtrak stop there as well.

“Add in the potential for multimodal integration for Amtrak, commuter rail and Metro,” Sayegh Gabriel said, “and this is a giant economic development and sustainability win.”

An idea to better connect the neighborhood with DCA was first floated in 2010, although it did not gain much steam until a BID study in 2018 that further probed the possibility of a tunnel or bridge connection.

Arlington officials had by then already begun budgeting money for the project. But it received a major funding boost once Amazon announced its plans for the new headquarters in the area, including in several leased buildings directly across from the VRE station.

The tech company, which effectively conducted a continental beauty pageant among North American cities in search of a second headquarters, said one of its priorities was easy access to an airport.

Virginia delivered: The state’s deal with Amazon allocates up to $195 million for CC2DCA and four other projects in the region, including the new Potomac Yard Metro station set to open Friday.

Amazon will bring more than 25,000 workers to the region as it opens its new headquarters. Experts weigh in on how this could impact gentrification and jobs. (Video: Hadley Green/The Washington Post, Photo: Jackie Lay/The Washington Post)

County, state and federal officials — including those from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Park Service — selected a winner from 16 possible connections, including tunnels, across the highway and Mount Vernon Trail.

The unanimous vote from the Arlington County Board on Saturday allows the project to advance to a more detailed design stage for the “girder-style” bridge. Lawmakers also approved a $4.2 million design contract with a Boston civil engineering firm, Vanasse Hangen Brustlin.

The project moves to an environmental assessment this summer. D’Avanzo said he hopes to see designers and officials incorporate desirable details — such a roof or other covering, moving walkways, or elements mirroring Manhattan’s High Line — but notes that those may jack up the overall cost of the project.

While the $40 million is already covered, one additional funding source is running dry for now.

Part of Amazon’s deal with Arlington is supposed to reinvest any growth in tax revenue in the surrounding neighborhood to fund CC2DCA and other transportation projects. But the money only gets passed on if that revenue exceeds a $4.8 billion baseline — a threshold it has yet to surpass.

County Board Chair Christian Dorsey (D) expressed optimism that the bridge would further transform the neighborhood when it is completed by late 2028.

“It’s going to be a unique kind of thing,” he said. “We don’t usually have airports that are opened up to surrounding communities. … We are going to make this an incredibly transit-friendly and transit-active accessible airport.”

