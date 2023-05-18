The best picnic spots in the D.C. area, according to park rangers

Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park

As chief of interpretation, education and volunteers at C&O Canal National Historical Park, Christiana Hanson has a lot of ground to cover. “We are a 184.5-mile park, so long and lean,” she says. “We stretch from Georgetown all the way up to Cumberland, Maryland.” That’s a lot of picnicking opportunities, and Hanson divides her recommendations into close-to-the-city options and much more rural spots.

For the former, the Carderock Recreation Area just off the Clara Barton Parkway is one of Hanson’s favorite picnic destinations. Not only does this spot offer access to the canal, towpath and the banks of the Potomac River, there’s also a big 200-person covered pavilion that’s available to reserve online. It’s a quintessential recreation spot, offering picnic tables, restrooms, lots of parking and a grassy area for soccer with a volleyball court nearby. “It’s just a really nice oasis, super close to the city but also stepping into nature,” she says. It’s also within easy access of the very popular (and challenging) Billy Goat Trail, which offers rock scrambles and great views of the Potomac’s waterfalls and rapids. “Usually, folks either come to the Great Falls area and end their day at Carderock or they set up in Carderock and walk up to the falls,” Hanson says.

Another of Hanson’s preferred picnic options is Fletcher’s Cove, an angler’s paradise in the District. “It’s literally on the river, so you have really amazing views,” she says.

But if you want to really get away from city life, follow C&O Canal’s towpath to explore Maryland canal towns like Brunswick, Williamsport and Cumberland, then duck back into the national park for a picnic, in a hiker/biker campsite or elsewhere. “There are a lot of off-the-beaten-trail spots along the towpath where folks can take a pause and have a picnic,” she says.

Carderock Recreation Area, 9500 MacArthur Blvd., Bethesda. 301-739-4200. nps.gov/choh.