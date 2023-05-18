The 28 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Thursday, May 18
‘American Feast: A Culinary Celebration’ at the Library of Congress
You might think of the Library of Congress as a repository of presidential papers and vintage black-and-white photographs, but the books buried in its stacks can help you prepare the perfect coq au vin or mix a classic Manhattan. Zach Klitzman and Susan Reyburn mined the library’s collection for “American Feast: Cookbooks and Cocktails from the Library of Congress,” a new book celebrated during the library’s weekly Live! at the Library after-hours celebration. Noted chefs Joan Nathan and Peter Pastan join the authors for a panel discussion about cookbooks and recipes, and some of the source material for “American Feast” will be on display, including “American Cookery” from 1796, the first cookbook written by an American and printed in the United States. Drinks and snacks are sold in the Great Hall. As a reminder, free timed-entry reservations are required, but you can stay as long as you wish: The event starts at 5 p.m., and while that time slot is full, there are dozens of tickets available for entry at 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Free.
Capital Pride Pageant at Penn Social
As the calendar inches closer to the annual Capital Pride festival, it’s time to crown Mr. Capital Pride, Mx. Capital Pride and Miss Capital Pride, who make ceremonial appearances at the parade, festival and other events. The winners are selected at a pageant where they’re judged on their Pride attire (this year’s theme is “Peace, Love and Revolution”); a five-minute talent showcase; and a Q&A session with hosts Destiny B. Childs, Monet Dupree and Patti Lovelace while modeling formalwear. 7 p.m. $15 in advance; $25 at the door.
Dumbarton at Dusk at Dumbarton House
In 1932, the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America opened Dumbarton House to the public to showcase a collection of Federal-era decorative and fine art, ranging from furniture to ceramics. The Georgetown house, which was built around 1800, still hosts exhibits telling the story of D.C.’s earliest days, with rooms decorated to reflect its history. “Dumbarton at Dusk” serves as the house’s 91st birthday party — an after-hours event with live music, lawn games and self-guided tours, along with birthday cake and a cash bar. 5:30 to 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation.
Movies on the Pitch: ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ at Audi Field
Audi Field’s monthly summer movie series isn’t like other free outdoor films around the area: You have to line up at concession stands instead of packing a picnic, since no outside food is allowed. Also, you have to follow Audi’s bag policy, even if it’s much more reasonable than the one at Nationals Park. But still: How often do you get to spread out on the grass at a pro soccer stadium and watch a blockbuster play on the jumbotron? Movies on the Pitch kicks off with the 2022 animated feature “DC League of Super-Pets,” and despite the series title, access to the pitch isn’t guaranteed, so get to the stadium early to make sure you’re not left sitting in the stands. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; film begins at 7:30 p.m. Free; tickets required.
Cocktail competition and tasting at National Harbor
MGM National Harbor has dozens of dining and drinking options, including themed bars and hotel eateries. This competition allows their mixologists to face off, with guests judging as 13 bartenders from National Harbor bars and restaurants compete for the title of “cocktail pro.” Taste test drinks made by the contestants, backed by live music from DJ Stylus. 7 to 10 p.m. $65.
Friday, May 19
Bike to Work Day
Commuting to the office is back, and Bike to Work Day is back in a big way, too: Jurisdictions across the DMV are encouraging workers to hit the road on two wheels and stop at more than 100 pit stops in the region for snacks, raffles and freebies along the way. One of the largest celebrations will be in downtown D.C.’s Franklin Park, where, starting at 7 a.m., riders will find French pastries from Paul and beverages from Dua DC Coffee, along with a bunch of exhibitors, such as bike shop BicycleSpace and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association. Taking the Metropolitan Branch Trail? Stop off at Wunder Garten in NoMa for refreshments and free bike tuneups from REI. Riders commuting from Virginia can stop off at the entrance to Long Bridge Park in National Landing beginning at 7 a.m., where promoters plan to blast music and pass out coffee and breakfast snacks. Downtown Bethesda’s event starts at 6:30 a.m. on Woodmont Avenue, and in previous years, the city blocked off streets just for bikers and set out tables with bagels and bananas alongside booths from local businesses. Head to the region’s Bike to Work website to find a stop along your route, and you can even look for a convoy of riders to join while making a trek across town. The first 15,000 to register online will receive a free shirt at their chosen pit stop. Various times and locations. Free.
Perchfest at Capital One Center
If you haven’t been to the Perch at Capital One Center in McLean, this weekend’s Perchfest is an excuse to check out the Starr Hill beer garden, an enjoyable 18-hole mini golf course, dog park, food truck court and wide-open lawn 11 stories above street level. The semiannual Perchfest, which benefits Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, is a three-day party with nonstop rock, soul and country bands; free fitness classes; lawn games; and family activities. Advance registration is recommended. Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free; donation to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue requested.
‘To Live and Breathe’ opening party at Anacostia Community Museum
“To Live and Breathe,” the latest exhibit in the Anacostia Community Museum’s “Our Environment, Our Future” series, examines how local women of color have been at the forefront of the environmental justice movement since the 19th century, battling for clean water and healthy air for their families and communities. Take a self-guided tour at this after-hours opening party, which also features environment-inspired music and poetry, a caricature artist, and a selfie-station. 7 to 9 p.m. Free; reservation requested.
Fine Wine Series
In three events spread across three days, the Fine Wine Series, an organization dedicated to introducing young Black professionals to the world of wine, hosts a themed “Sweet Escape” weekend. Kick off the party Friday with Rooftop on Cloud Wine, a three-hour wine tasting at the Wharf’s 12 Stories bar, followed by dancing with hip-hop, soca and Afrobeats by DJs Kidd Fresh and Olo (8 p.m. to 2 a.m. $60.) Saturday’s marquee event is a three-hour wine tasting at Sandlot Anacostia with wine education classes, art installations, and live music from DJs Canal and Farrah Flosscett (3 to 10 p.m. $80.). The series ends with a Sunday brunch featuring 90 minutes of unlimited food and mimosas at Focus Social Club. Following brunch is a day party from 4 to 10 p.m., which is free before 5 p.m.; after 5 p.m., tickets are $20. (Noon to 3 p.m. $66.)
Bethesda Summer Concert Series
While outdoor dining continues on the Norfolk Avenue streetery in downtown Bethesda, the annual summer concert series returns to offer entertainment to diners eating at tables in the middle of the road. (Coincidentally, we’re also in the middle of MoCo Eats restaurant week, which brings specials throughout the county.) Elikeh opens the season with its catchy, danceable Afropop rhythms, and a different act will take the stage every Friday through Sept. 15. Mark your calendars: A special Friday morning concert series for kids begins June 30. 6 to 8 p.m. Free.
Flava Food Truck Festival at Sandlot Anacostia
In its first event of the season, this monthly festival kicks off with a variety of dishes served by Black-owned food trucks. Entry is free before 6 p.m. 4 to 9:30 p.m. Free to $5.
Saturday, May 20
Fiesta Asia on Pennsylvania Avenue NW
The Fiesta Asia street festival fills Pennsylvania Avenue with a vibrant display of cultures from across Asia. Where else can you hear Bollywood songs, watch Tibetan folk dance, see demonstrations of Muay Thai kickboxing and hear traditional Chinese folk music on the same day? The Asia Heritage Foundation’s event, now in its 18th year, takes places between Third and Sixth streets, and includes a cultural parade, multiple stages of performances, a market, a mix of food and drink vendors, and literal dancing in the street. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.
Adams Morgan PorchFest
Since 2013, Adams Morgan PorchFest has brought dozens of bands and musicians to perform on the neighborhood’s front porches and public spaces every fall. This year, organizers have decided to double the entertainment with a spring edition, too. Seventeen stages, which range from side-street stoops to Kalorama Park, host more than 70 acts throughout the afternoon, including headliners the Experience Band and Show, while businesses on 18th Street and Columbia Road offer discounted drinks, snacks and even flowers. Pick up a map and wristband at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill roads and get exploring, or just let your ears be your guide. 2 to 6 p.m. Free.
Bourbon and Bluegrass at President Lincoln’s Cottage
A pair of bourbon cocktails are included in the ticket price for this annual outdoor bluegrass concert, held at President Lincoln’s Cottage on the grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Dom Flemons, known for his album “Black Cowboys” and roots music radio show “American Songster,” headlines both afternoons, with openers including Baltimore singer-songwriter Letitia VanSant on Saturday and banjo prodigy Nora Brown on Sunday. Bring a picnic blanket and buy a meal from local vendors like Timber Pizza or Rocklands Barbeque, and be sure to sign up for exterior tours of Lincoln’s Cottage — the summer home of President Abraham Lincoln — with a historian. Proceeds from the weekend benefit the cottage’s preservation. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. $35-$130. Free for children ages 6 and younger.
Africa on the Avenue
The impact of African immigrants on the communities along Georgia Avenue NW is celebrated at Africa on the Avenue in Bruce Monroe Park. Listen to music representing Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mali and other countries; browse vendors selling everything from clothing and baskets to hot sauce and coconut water; and bring the kids for activities including face painting and a story time with Sankofa Books. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.
Anacostia River Festival at 11th Street Bridge Park
This celebration of the Anacostia includes free canoe rides and fishing lessons, live go-go music, a vintage car parade, an “East of the River” vendor market, food trucks, painting and other activities. 1 to 4 p.m. Free.
Preakness Live at Pimlico
Two-time Super Bowl performer Bruno Mars is a big musical get for Baltimore’s Preakness Live, the concert held on the Pimlico infield during the Preakness Stakes. (Mars last played Preakness Live in 2011.) Capping a weekend of thoroughbred horse racing — including the second leg of the Triple Crown — the festival includes performances by electro-pop duo Sofi Tukker, DJs Chantel Jeffries and Martin 2 Smoove, and Baltimore’s own DJ Quicksilva, and Mars’s headlining set begins right after the races. Preakness Live attendees can also explore an infield art garden with shipping containers decorated by local artists and buy food catered by Baltimore-area restaurants. As always, there’s a bottomless beer option, featuring Guinness Baltimore Blonde. Gates open at 10 a.m. $90-$750.
Friends of the Botanic Garden Plant Sale
Have you ever noticed a particularly attractive orchid or succulent while wandering through the U.S. Botanic Garden and thought, “Ooh, I’d love to take that home — legally, of course”? The plant sale organized by the Friends of the U.S. Botanic Garden might make that wish come true. Held in the outdoor gardens, the selection contains “many of the same species” that are on display inside, with experts from Rewild available to talk about the care and feeding of your new plant. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free.
Southwest Duck Pond Party
Hosted by Southwest’s Business Improvement District, this kid-friendly block party celebrates the return of spring to the neighborhood duck pond and the migrating mallards that come with it. Enjoy free barbecue, live music, a tie-dye station, and games for little ones and adults. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.
Community markets
Two dozen vendors sell crochet, block prints, ceramics and more at Friendship Heights Makers Market, which stretches along the west side of Wisconsin Avenue between Jenifer and Garrison streets NW. Don’t forget about the food offerings: baked goods from Simply Delicious Desserts, nut butters from One Trick Pony Nuts and pizza from Luciano’s (3 to 7 p.m. Free). The Takoma Collective, a group of local artists and craftspeople, is hosting a Market on the Street pop-up on Laurel Avenue, which features 19 vendors selling handmade candles, jewelry, illustrations and vintage collections (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free).
Sunday, May 21
Asian Festival on Main in Old Town Fairfax
A festival that’s become a local mainstay despite starting after the beginning of the pandemic, the three-year-old Asian Festival on Main once again shuts down the streets of Old Town Fairfax in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Performers on two stages include Filipino American R&B singer Jay R and the pop sounds of locals Leif and J Matty, while the festival begins with the Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe, which performed at the White House’s Lunar New Year celebration. The event features dozens of food trucks and vendors, a beer garden including hard seltzer brand Drunk Fruit, a marketplace with tables from local organizations and makers, a cosplay contest, and other activities. Noon to 6 p.m. Free.
Old Town Festival of Speed & Style
Alexandria’s historic cobblestone streets serve as a very pretty parking lot for the fourth annual Old Town Festival of Speed & Style, which showcases more than 100 eye-catching rare cars. Spectators can walk along the section of Old Town near the Potomac to get up close to stylish supercars, racing cars and high-performance vehicles, including sports cars from the ’50s through the ’80s, as well as unusual modern automobiles. The event, which raises money for local charities, also includes live music and a fashion discussion led by Monte Durham of the reality show “Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.
Monday, May 22
AAPI Cocktail Week Bartender Competition at Maketto
An intriguing cocktail competition finds six bartenders squaring off — including mixologists from Barmini, Sparrow Room and Tiki on 18th — to mark the first AAPI Cocktail Week. Each contestant is given a “mystery box” of ingredients that must be used to create both a cocktail and an alcohol-free drink. The crowd gets to sample the results before voting for the champion. Proceeds benefit local organizations Asian American LEAD and the Domestic Violence Resource Project. 6 to 10 p.m. $25.
Profs and Pints lecture: ‘Tolkien’s Untold Tales’
While creating “The Lord of the Rings,” J.R.R. Tolkien expressed his literary dilemma in a letter to his son: “A story must be told or there’ll be no story, yet it is the untold stories that are most moving.” University of Maryland English professor Peter Grybauskas explores this contradiction in this lecture at Little Penn Coffeehouse, based on his book about Tolkien’s use of implied or referenced “untold tales.” Learn about how medieval literature is reflected in Tolkein’s work, the unexplored adventures of Gandalf and Gollum, and how diving into what’s not on the page thrusts the tale of a hobbit’s journey into a new light. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $14-$17.
Tuesday, May 23
The Walkmen at 9:30 Club
The Walkmen have reunited onstage after a decade away (although they tell The Washington Post it was never really a breakup). The rock band’s official return was at “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” where it performed the defining hit “The Rat.” The song starts out swinging with the lyrics, “You’ve got a nerve to be asking a favor / You’ve got a nerve to be calling my number,” and never relents. Those combative vocals that feel anchored in sincere pain are accompanied by urgent-sounding guitar chords and drums that are unwavering. And, like any classic song that defines a genre or musical era, “The Rat” has lost none of its meaning to time. All of the Walkmen’s members are graduates of two D.C. private high schools, and they spent much of the beginning of their career as a band jamming around the city. So for the District, this isn’t just a reunion, but a long-awaited homecoming. Tuesday through May 25, doors open at 7 p.m., and May 26, doors open at 8 p.m. $40.
Adams Morgan Movie Nights at Marie Reed School
“Adams Morgan Movie Nights is a joke,” reads the poster for the long-running outdoor film series, but it’s not a Flavor Flav-inspired diss: This year’s lineup consists of comedies, and each screening opens with a stand-up set sponsored by Hotbed, the comedy club located a few blocks north on 18th Street. The setup on the soccer fields at Marie Reed School is one of the best in the area: In addition to spreading blankets on the grass, viewers pack the terraced bleacher-style seating facing the screen. In addition to all the restaurants on the strip where you could pick up takeout, the neighborhood Business Improvement District has organized “Brown Bag Movie Meals” packages at some local restaurants, such as three tacos and a soda for $15 from Baja Tap or a kitfo sandwich and drink for $15 from Elfegne Ethiopian. Movies begin 20 to 30 minutes after sunset, “usually around 9 p.m.” Free.
Wednesday, May 24
Chrisette Michele at the Birchmere
Long Island native Chrisette Michele has a quintessential R&B voice. It’s a powerhouse voice that can be soft and sultry when the musical moment calls for it. On the verses of one of her biggest solo tracks, “A Couple of Forevers,” Michele’s raspy voice is sweet and subdued, her “s” sounds elongated and turning into whispered whistles. By the time the chorus rolls around, Michele is belting out the lyrics, “Just a couple of forevers / A couple of forevers,” describing a love that she never sees ending. Michele’s vocal versatility has translated into a long, successful and diversified career. She has collaborated with music’s biggest artists and served as the songstress on the chorus on rap crossover hits like Jay-Z’s “Lost Ones” and Rick Ross’s “Aston Martin Music.” Her decades in the music industry haven’t been without scandal; Michele lost a substantial portion of her fan base when she performed at President Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Yet her affecting R&B discography endures, because when she sings about the bright peaks and dark valleys of love and heartbreak, listeners believe her. Wednesday and May 25 at 7:30 p.m. $69.50.
Big Chess DC at Blues Alley
D.C. native Big Chess is the bandleader of Big Chess DC Music Group, a band that has played with the likes of Chuck Brown and Prince. Big Chess began playing as a teen in Southeast Washington and veered into rap before returning to go-go. His 14-member band is committed to maximizing the sound’s improvisational potential. “We always allow room for each player to have their say — to play the uncharted note, the blue note, the unscheduled thing,” Chess told The Post. “Those moments usually make the mix.” 7 and 9 p.m. $30.