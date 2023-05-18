The 28 best things to do in D.C. this weekend and next week

Saturday, May 20

Fiesta Asia on Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The Fiesta Asia street festival fills Pennsylvania Avenue with a vibrant display of cultures from across Asia. Where else can you hear Bollywood songs, watch Tibetan folk dance, see demonstrations of Muay Thai kickboxing and hear traditional Chinese folk music on the same day? The Asia Heritage Foundation’s event, now in its 18th year, takes places between Third and Sixth streets, and includes a cultural parade, multiple stages of performances, a market, a mix of food and drink vendors, and literal dancing in the street. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Adams Morgan PorchFest

Since 2013, Adams Morgan PorchFest has brought dozens of bands and musicians to perform on the neighborhood’s front porches and public spaces every fall. This year, organizers have decided to double the entertainment with a spring edition, too. Seventeen stages, which range from side-street stoops to Kalorama Park, host more than 70 acts throughout the afternoon, including headliners the Experience Band and Show, while businesses on 18th Street and Columbia Road offer discounted drinks, snacks and even flowers. Pick up a map and wristband at the corner of Columbia and Adams Mill roads and get exploring, or just let your ears be your guide. 2 to 6 p.m. Free.

Bourbon and Bluegrass at President Lincoln’s Cottage

A pair of bourbon cocktails are included in the ticket price for this annual outdoor bluegrass concert, held at President Lincoln’s Cottage on the grounds of the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Dom Flemons, known for his album “Black Cowboys” and roots music radio show “American Songster,” headlines both afternoons, with openers including Baltimore singer-songwriter Letitia VanSant on Saturday and banjo prodigy Nora Brown on Sunday. Bring a picnic blanket and buy a meal from local vendors like Timber Pizza or Rocklands Barbeque, and be sure to sign up for exterior tours of Lincoln’s Cottage — the summer home of President Abraham Lincoln — with a historian. Proceeds from the weekend benefit the cottage’s preservation. Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. $35-$130. Free for children ages 6 and younger.

Africa on the Avenue

The impact of African immigrants on the communities along Georgia Avenue NW is celebrated at Africa on the Avenue in Bruce Monroe Park. Listen to music representing Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mali and other countries; browse vendors selling everything from clothing and baskets to hot sauce and coconut water; and bring the kids for activities including face painting and a story time with Sankofa Books. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Anacostia River Festival at 11th Street Bridge Park

This celebration of the Anacostia includes free canoe rides and fishing lessons, live go-go music, a vintage car parade, an “East of the River” vendor market, food trucks, painting and other activities. 1 to 4 p.m. Free.

Preakness Live at Pimlico

Two-time Super Bowl performer Bruno Mars is a big musical get for Baltimore’s Preakness Live, the concert held on the Pimlico infield during the Preakness Stakes. (Mars last played Preakness Live in 2011.) Capping a weekend of thoroughbred horse racing — including the second leg of the Triple Crown — the festival includes performances by electro-pop duo Sofi Tukker, DJs Chantel Jeffries and Martin 2 Smoove, and Baltimore’s own DJ Quicksilva, and Mars’s headlining set begins right after the races. Preakness Live attendees can also explore an infield art garden with shipping containers decorated by local artists and buy food catered by Baltimore-area restaurants. As always, there’s a bottomless beer option, featuring Guinness Baltimore Blonde. Gates open at 10 a.m. $90-$750.

Friends of the Botanic Garden Plant Sale

Have you ever noticed a particularly attractive orchid or succulent while wandering through the U.S. Botanic Garden and thought, “Ooh, I’d love to take that home — legally, of course”? The plant sale organized by the Friends of the U.S. Botanic Garden might make that wish come true. Held in the outdoor gardens, the selection contains “many of the same species” that are on display inside, with experts from Rewild available to talk about the care and feeding of your new plant. Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Free.

Southwest Duck Pond Party

Hosted by Southwest’s Business Improvement District, this kid-friendly block party celebrates the return of spring to the neighborhood duck pond and the migrating mallards that come with it. Enjoy free barbecue, live music, a tie-dye station, and games for little ones and adults. 2 to 5 p.m. Free.

Community markets

Two dozen vendors sell crochet, block prints, ceramics and more at Friendship Heights Makers Market, which stretches along the west side of Wisconsin Avenue between Jenifer and Garrison streets NW. Don’t forget about the food offerings: baked goods from Simply Delicious Desserts, nut butters from One Trick Pony Nuts and pizza from Luciano’s (3 to 7 p.m. Free). The Takoma Collective, a group of local artists and craftspeople, is hosting a Market on the Street pop-up on Laurel Avenue, which features 19 vendors selling handmade candles, jewelry, illustrations and vintage collections (Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free).