D.C. ranked-choice voting initiative could be headed to the ballot

District voters may be asked to consider broad changes to D.C.'s election system next year under a new ballot initiative effort launched this week, which aims to open up primaries to independent voters and bring ranked-choice voting to the city. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The ballot initiative’s organizing group, Make All Votes Count DC, took its first step in filing the proposal Wednesday with the D.C. Board of Elections. If allowed to move forward, the ballot initiative would seek to allow tens of thousands of voters who are unaffiliated with a party in D.C. to begin participating in primary elections — which are currently closed to those who aren’t registered with a party — and would overhaul the city’s process for selecting candidates and tallying votes starting in 2026.

Lisa Rice, an advisory neighborhood commissioner in Ward 7, said the effort stems from legislation the D.C. Council considered last year to usher in ranked-choice voting, a system that allows voters to rank candidates in their order of preference. The legislation, introduced in 2021 by Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large), received a hearing but did not advance to a vote, thanks in part to opposition from D.C.'s Democratic Party and some lawmakers who said it could exacerbate existing problems with under-voting.

“So we are taking it to the people,” Rice said, “and adding something I am very passionate about, which is open primaries.”

Rice, who said she is an independent voter, called D.C.'s exclusion of unaffiliated voters in the primary “a form of voter suppression — period.”

Generally, in jurisdictions with closed primaries, political parties have preferred them out of suspicion that people who aren’t in the party would try to sabotage them. But in heavily Democratic D.C., where primaries can often be more competitive than the general election, Rice said tens of thousands of voters are locked out of participating in this critical stage of the election. According to D.C. voter registration data, more than 86,000 voters are registered as unaffiliated with a party.

The ballot initiative would allow independent voters to request a ballot for one party in the primary election.

“It’s really important, especially open primaries, to bring this to the voters,” Rice said. “Those are taxpayer-funded primaries. And so as a taxpayer, I would like to vote in the primaries, because they matter.”

For a ballot initiative to move forward, the Board of Elections must decide that it meets a set of criteria, including that the measure is constitutional, is a proper subject and does not require appropriating funds. The group must also circulate a petition garnering signatures of support from at least 5 percent of registered voters citywide, including in at least five of the eight wards. More than 524,000 voters are registered in the District.

The D.C. ballot initiative — and namely its push for ranked-choice voting — follows successful efforts in states and cities nationwide that have implemented that voting system, including New York City and Alaska. In the Washington region, Arlington is using ranked-choice voting in its June primary election.

The way it works is, voters rank candidates in their order of preference, though they also have the option to just rank one candidate. If after votes are tallied no candidate has received more than 50 percent of the vote, then the lowest-performing candidate is eliminated. And for voters who had selected that candidate as their top choice, their votes will instead go to their second choice of candidate in the second round of counting. This process continues until a candidate receives over 50 percent of the vote, intended to avoid outcomes where the winner of an election doesn’t have majority support.

Rice said the way she likes to explain it to people is simple: “Every time you go to a deli and you want to order a turkey sandwich, if they don’t have turkey, do you know what your second choice is? That’s ranked choice voting,” she said, noting that educating voters about how ranked-choice voting works will be part of the advocacy.

Debates around ranked-choice voting have percolated in the District in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of the 2020 general election, where 23 candidates competed for two at-large seats on the council. Because D.C. reserves two spots on the council for people who are not members of the majority party, some races in D.C.'s general election feature an influx of candidates — typically independents — who do not compete in primaries.

Henderson, who emerged as one of the two victors in the 2020 at-large race, introduced her ranked-choice voting bill sooner after taking office with support from other members — using the large field of candidates in her own race as evidence of why the change would be impactful.

But the measure never made it to a committee vote, thanks to a mixed reception on the council.

Opponents of ranked-choice voting in D.C. say that the change could cause confusion and lead to an imbalance of political influence among the city’s electorate, disadvantaging some areas of the city, including the historically underserved Wards 7 and 8.

The D.C. Democratic Party highlighted this issue while voicing its opposition to Henderson’s measure in 2021, pointing to data showing residents in Wards 7 and 8 were already more likely to just pick one candidate in races where they are allowed to vote for two. The party noted as well that an analysis of ranked-choice voting in New York City indicated that lower-income areas were less likely to participate.

“While ranked-choice voting may be suitable for some jurisdictions, The DC Democratic Party believes [it] is not right for the District,” the party’s president, Charles Wilson, wrote at the time. “We should introduce measures aimed at strengthening voters’ trust and confidence in the system, not introducing convoluted processes that will further alienate voters and exacerbate the public’s distrust in our electoral process.”

Henderson said in an interview Thursday that she met with some of D.C.'s ranked-choice voting advocates last year, where it became apparent that a path forward for the bill in the council could face additional hurdles. Rice, Henderson and other supporters of ranked-choice voting say any confusion could be overcome with a robust education effort.

“Given the realities of the process, the advocates felt this was a better move,” Henderson said, noting that she’s supportive of the initiative as written. “If nothing else, I hope through this ballot initiative process, more people can be educated about what ranked-choice voting is and how it works.”

Henderson recalled that during a hearing on her bill, the elections board indicated that there may be costs associated with the change.

“We’re taking a look at it and giving it due consideration,” said Nick Jacobs, spokesman for the elections board.

