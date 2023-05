A ride-share driver died after his vehicle struck a deer Wednesday on the Dulles Airport Access Highway, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police said.

Police said Solomon Birhanie Sibhatu, 47, of Silver Spring, Md., was killed in the crash. Attempts to contact his family were not immediately successful.

Authorities were called at 8:30 p.m. to the westbound lanes of Dulles Airport Access Highway to investigate the crash, police said in a statement. Officials found Sibhatu dead in the driver’s seat of a Toyota minivan one mile west of Interstate 495, police said.