Fatal stabbing victims in Va. home identified as parents and adult son

Police said Thursday that they think Nicholas L. Reams, 38, stabbed his 71-year-old mother, Sandra W. Reams, with a bayonet. “At one point during the encounter, it is believed that the son and his 67-year-old father continued the altercation, resulting in both ultimately sustaining fatal injuries” from the bayonet, police said in a statement.

Three people who were fatally stabbed Tuesday in a Prince William County house have been identified as a married couple and their adult son, all of whom were killed in an apparent domestic altercation that involved only them but was not a murder-suicide, according to police.

Nicholas Reams “is being considered the primary aggressor in the incident,” the statement says, adding that investigators do not think any of the three had self-inflicted wounds.

The father, Rodney C. Reams, called 911 about 7 a.m. Tuesday to report the altercation in his home, in the 5100 block of Cannon Bluff Drive in the county’s Woodbridge section, police said. When officers arrived, Sandra Reams was found dead and her husband and son were found bleeding, according to police, who said the two later died at a hospital.