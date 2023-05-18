The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Man has died in domestic-related shooting in Pr. George’s, police say

Police are still investigating the incident that left a father and daughter shot dead

By
May 18, 2023 at 3:01 p.m. EDT
A girl was killed and a man later died after a shooting in the 1800 block of Tanow Place in District Heights, Md., on May 10. (Jasmine Hilton/The Washington Post)
1 min

A man has died after a domestic-related shooting inside a home in Prince George’s County that also left his teen daughter dead, police said.

Police announced Thursday, a week following the fatal shooting in the District Heights area, that Joseph McCreary, 41, of District Heights had died of his injuries. His daughter, Nia Johnson, 17, of District Heights, was found with gunshot wounds at the home and later died at a hospital. Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Johnson was a 12th-grade student at Oxon Hill High School, who loved “reading, writing, and cooking,” according to a letter from the high school principal.

Girl dead, father critically injured in shooting in District Heights home

On May 10, officers responded at about 9:35 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Tanow Place, police said. They found both Johnson and McCreary shot inside the home.

Police earlier said there are not believed to be any outstanding suspects.

