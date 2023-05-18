Man has died in domestic-related shooting in Pr. George’s, police say

A man has died after a domestic-related shooting inside a home in Prince George’s County that also left his teen daughter dead, police said.
Johnson was a 12th-grade student at Oxon Hill High School, who loved “reading, writing, and cooking,” according to a letter from the high school principal.
On May 10, officers responded at about 9:35 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Tanow Place, police said. They found both Johnson and McCreary shot inside the home.
Police earlier said there are not believed to be any outstanding suspects.