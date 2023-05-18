Officer hid more than $1.3M, committed crimes ‘out of greed,’ U.S. says

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

A former Prince George’s County police lieutenant who ran a private security company that employed some of his colleagues has been sentenced to 16 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion and hiding more than $1.3 million in income from the U.S. government over six years. The government accused Edward “Scott” Finn of greed and excess, saying he used some of the money to pay for more than 200 guns, a $125,000 Corvette and other parts of his lavish lifestyle.

“He did not commit this crime out of personal desperation. He committed these crimes out of greed — so he could afford a six-bedroom home, on four acres of land, with a five-car garage, built-in pool, with numerous motorcycles and motor vehicles,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memo in which they had requested he serve 30 months in prison.

Finn, 48, of Dunkirk, Md., was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and must pay restitution of $367,765 in unpaid taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Maryland. The sentencing is the latest turn in the career of the 25-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Police Department, whose tenure carried both accolades and allegations of misconduct.

In the latest case, prosecutors said when federal agents arrived to execute a search warrant at his home in April 2021, Finn wiped his phone clean, by erasing data and resetting the cellphone before law enforcement entered his front door.

“Despite Finn’s position of trust as an officer of the law, he lied and stole from the government. He used his Secondary Law Enforcement Employment (SLEE) to propel his greed,” Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the FBI field office in Baltimore said in a news release this week.

From 2014 to 2021, Finn used his security company Edward Finn Inc. (EFI) to hire fellow Prince George’s County police officers, while they were off-duty, to work as security guards at apartment complexes and other businesses in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, according to prosecutors. Secondary law enforcement employment is permitted within the department, allowing officers to work both part-time outside employment and full-time with the department, prosecutors said.

Finn underreported more than $1.3 million of income from EFI on his individual income tax returns from 2014 through 2019, prosecutors said. According to his plea agreement, he admitted to “creating false business expenses to lower his tax due and owing by writing checks to family members and friends.”

He also used his business funds to purchase motorcycles, rental properties and a pontoon boat in addition to the guns and Chevrolet convertible, according to court documents.

Finn deposited $974,000 worth of checks payable to his security business into personal accounts as part of the scheme over the years, prosecutors said.

“It was a scheme requiring countless, focused actions-day after day, week after week, month after month, and year after year-to conceal or misrepresent $1.3 million in unreported income,” prosecutors wrote.

Attorneys for Finn did not respond to requests for comment this week and sentencing memos from his attorneys appear to be sealed. The county police department declined to comment. Before his arrest, the police department said Finn had been suspended with pay for an unrelated “personnel” issue the previous month. The department did not disclose the nature of the suspension and has previously said Finn had “separated” from the department, but did not specify whether he resigned, retired or was fired.

The government sentencing memo described Finn as someone who abused his law enforcement powers.

Based on emails between Finn and property management companies contracting with his security business, prosecutors alleged in court documents that companies contracted with EFI were provided “priority access” to department law enforcement and resources because Finn held a supervisory position, “demonstrating his ability to direct-and redirect-Department resources to benefit EFI clients.”

Prosecutors also said they found messages from Finn that reflected a “failure to faithfully discharge his duties,” including texts in a group message that said, “The car involved in the 7-11 robberies went right past me last night and I never moved” ... “Great feeling.”

On the morning of April 22, 2021, FBI agents arrived in an armored personnel vehicle and got no response after announcing their presence and making two phone calls to Finn’s Apple iPhone, according to court documents. Law enforcement then activated sirens and “threw a flash bang grenade at the front” of Finn’s home, prosecutors said. Finn opened the door a minute later and was taken into custody.

Law enforcement found Finn’s iPhone in the master bedroom, and through a “forensic analysis,” discovered a file named, “.obliterated,” which is a file that is created whenever an iPhone is wiped or reset,” prosecutors said. The timestamp of the file indicated a reset to the phone occurred minutes before Finn opened the door to SWAT officers.

Finn was subsequently indicted on counts of tax evasion and obstruction of justice. Though he only pleaded guilty to federal tax evasion, prosecutors argued in court documents that Finn failed to completely disclose financial assets to the Probation Department, including information about property, vehicles and another business.

Prosecutors also said Finn applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan “that he did not use, and that he did not need” for EFI. According to court documents, Finn’s defense counsel provided documentation that the PPP loan was repaid.

After Finn was arrested, 14 other Prince George’s County police officers were indicted on charges of misconduct in office and felony and misdemeanor theft scheme after being accused of “double dipping” by working private security shifts while on-duty at the department. The charges were later dropped by the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. All of the officers had been accused of working for Finn’s company, according to two people with knowledge of the investigation who at the time spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.

Finn was awarded the Prince George’s County Police Department’s medal of valor three times. In the early 2000s, The Washington Post documented Finn being accused of lying and using excessive force, which he was cleared of. Finn was also exonerated for his role in the death of Elmer C. Newman Jr., a 29-year-old who collapsed and died in a holding cell after he was detained.

“Law enforcement officers are not above the law and we will hold them accountable — as we would anyone — for their criminal actions,” Erek L. Barron, the U.S. Attorney for Maryland, said in a news release announcing Finn’s sentence.

Katie Mettler and Paul Duggan contributed to this report.

