Multiple victims wounded in shootings in Maryland, District

Gunfire wounded a half-dozen people in the District and Maryland suburbs, including inside a Metro station, during five shootings reported within hours Thursday evening. The first reported victim was a teenage girl who was shot and wounded in the Riverdale area, Prince George’s County police said. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The incident happened in the 6800 block of Riverdale Road about 5:40 p.m., a police spokeswoman said. The victim’s condition was not immediately released.

Police provided no other details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Just after 6 p.m., Metro Transit and Montgomery County police responded to the Wheaton Metro station where they found a victim who was shot inside, said Ian Jannetta, a Metro spokesperson. The victim, who was not immediately identified, was hospitalized with critical injuries, authorities said.

Transit officials shut down the station as police investigated and suspended Red Line service between Silver Spring and Glenmont, Jannetta said.

About an hour later, D.C. police began investigating two shootings that left two men unconscious and not breathing, said Officer Sean Hickman, a department spokesman.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate in the 100 block of Q Street NW about 6:55 p.m., and a short time later detectives were dispatched to the 300 block of Franklin Street NE, Hickman said. Police released no details about what led to either shooting, but authorities were looking for a black Jeep from the shooting in Northwest, according the department’s Twitter account.

And soon after, Montgomery County police reported that they had begun investigating a shooting in the 9200 block of New Hampshire Avenue in which two people were hospitalized.

