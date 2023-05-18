Youngkin feeds 2024 presidential buzz with ad linking him to Reagan

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

RICHMOND — “It’s pretty overwhelming to contemplate the future of America,” the governor of Virginia was saying. Yet Republican Glenn Youngkin seemed to be doing just that Thursday as he rolled out a campaign-style video appearing to cast him as the successor to President Ronald Reagan — despite his pledge to focus entirely on this year’s Virginia legislative races.

Based on Youngkin’s speech this month at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in California, the one-minute spot features soaring rhetoric, swelling music and one glaring gaffe: mistaking a foreign fighter jet for an American one.

“It’s a time to choose life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness over oppression and dictatorial rule,” Youngkin says against a visual of a Eurofighter Typhoon taking to the skies. “The stakes are high and the consequences couldn’t be greater.”

It’s time to usher in a new era of American values. It’s our turn to choose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. pic.twitter.com/IH8enVaL5B — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) May 18, 2023

A spokesman for Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia political action committee, which bankrolled the ad, said the jet image was mislabeled in Shutterstock and will be swapped for one of an American plane. The ad also said Youngkin’s speech was in April but it was May 1.

Advertisement

The fighter-jet mix-up is not an optimal look for an aspiring commander in chief or for a governor of Virginia, which is home to some of the U.S. military’s most sophisticated fighter planes, from the F-22 at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton to the master jet base at Oceana Naval Air Station in Virginia Beach, home base for all the Navy’s East Coast fighter squadrons.

Unveiled on Twitter, the ad fed buzz about a potential 2024 presidential bid by the governor — a subject on which Youngkin has been studiously coy.

“Gov. Youngkin is 100 percent focused on Virginia, as he’s repeatedly made clear,” Dave Rexrode, Youngkin’s senior political adviser, said in a text message to The Washington Post. “This was a video highlighting his remarks at the Reagan Library recently, where the Governor spoke about how Virginia was one of the bright lights of our nation’s future.”

Advertisement

The spot also drew a fair bit of mockery, with some on Twitter noting that after 18 months of chattering-class promotion, Youngkin still barely registers in national polls.

“A reminder we were all tied with Youngkin for the Republican presidential nomination in the polls,” tweeted Michael McDonald, a political science professor and elections polling specialist at the University of Florida.

A political newcomer and former private-equity mogul who poured $20 million of his personal fortune into his run for the Executive Mansion, Youngkin has been touted as a possible White House contender since the moment in 2021 that he flipped blue-trending Virginia red.

He still gets mentioned even after his leading political strategist, Jeff Roe of Axiom Strategies, and ad-maker, Poolhouse, joined forces in recent months with a PAC aligned with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a likely presidential rival. Poolhouse also continues to work for Youngkin and made the new ad.

Advertisement

Some strategists see a way forward for Youngkin given his enormous personal wealth, ties to the donor class, his appeal to evangelicals as the founder of a nondenominational church, and his ability to project an upbeat, basketball-dad image while serving up red meat to the MAGA base.

Youngkin raised his national profile last year as he campaigned in 15 states for GOP gubernatorial candidates; only five won, and those were in solid red states. Even in Virginia, the “red wave” Youngkin promised dried up west of Virginia Beach, where one of just three competitive congressional races went his way. In a special election in Virginia Beach that followed, Democrats flipped a competitive state Senate seat.

His reputation for swing-district electoral magic now rests on legislative elections, with all 140 seats in the General Assembly on the ballot. Youngkin needs the GOP to hold onto the House of Delegates and flip the narrowly divided state Senate to have any chance of wresting big wins out of the General Assembly for the rest of his four-year term.

Advertisement

In the first three months of the year, Youngkin’s PAC reported raising almost $2.7 million — a record amount for a Virginia governor at this point in a term. Spirit of Virginia had about $2.7 million in the bank as of March 31, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

The PAC reported spending about $1.4 million during the first quarter of the year. The overwhelming majority of that — $930,000 — covered Youngkin’s own campaign expenses, mostly for an army of consultants.

He spent about $190,000 on political contributions, most of that to support a Republican candidate’s failed effort to win a special election for a state Senate seat in Virginia Beach. That seat was won by Democrat Aaron Rouse.

On Thursday morning, Youngkin rolled out endorsements in seven state Senate races and 12 House of Delegates contests. Six of them involve contested primaries; in the highest-profile race, Youngkin came out in favor of Del. Emily M. Brewer (R-Isle of Wight) in her Senate nomination fight against former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler.

Advertisement

The governor also appeared Thursday morning at George Mason University, where he encountered a smattering of protest from graduates as he delivered a short and upbeat commencement speech in Northern Virginia.

A few dressed in caps and gowns walked out of Eagle Bank Arena as the governor was about to speak. A few others stood and turned their backs during the address. Some held signs that read, “Mason demands action,” “We will not debate humanity!” and “Students against Youngkin.”

Youngkin seemed unfazed and did not mention positions he has taken — against policies promoting racial equity, and other issues — that spurred the demonstrations. “Today is about you,” he told the graduates. “It’s about your outstanding achievements and the world of opportunity that awaits you.”

At another point, he praised “respect, honor and dignified conversations,” and he exhorted the graduates: “Stand for something. Do not be afraid of criticism. Keep going, keep pushing and keep dreaming. The world needs builders, and you will build.”

GiftOutline Gift Article