Md. man who fatally stabbed 3 girls he was babysitting sentenced to life

A 30-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole after being found guilty of stabbing his younger sister and two cousins to death while babysitting them inside a Prince George’s County home in 2017. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Alongside the sentences for first-degree murder, Antonio Williams was sentenced to three additional life terms for first-degree child abuse resulting in death. The sentences will run concurrently.

The sentence brought a conclusion to the years-long legal case, held up by the pandemic and other delays, for the family of 6-year-old Nadira Withers, and visiting cousins, 9-year-old Ariana DeCree and 6-year-old Ajayah DeCree. Williams has been held without bond for six years, according to prosecutors, and after a four-day trial and two hours of deliberation, a jury convicted him in January.

“Victory and justice was served,” Anthony DeCree, the father of Ariana and Ajayah, said Friday after the sentence was handed down in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. “It took awhile … we made it.”

Williams’s mother came home from her shift as a nurse in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2017, and found the girls fatally stabbed in a basement bedroom.

Jonathon Church, a former assistant state’s attorney for Prince George’s County now working at the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office came back to Prince George’s to try the case. He said at the sentencing hearing that there were 15 stab wounds between the three young girls who were found in bed, with at least one of them believed to be asleep at the time of the stabbing.

At trial, it was revealed that Williams became irritated because the girls were running up and down the stairs. According to prosecutors, Williams confessed to police that he took a knife from the kitchen and went downstairs and killed them.

But, Williams, and his mother Andrena Kelley, also the mother of slain Nadira and who found the girls the morning of the killings, maintain his innocence.

Before he was sentenced to life behind bars, Williams apologized to his family, while also saying that he was “forced to make a confession” to police. Williams said he was interrogated without a lawyer, even though he asked for one, and “was not in my right state of mind” during the interview. He also questioned why it took years for him to be found guilty of the crimes, saying he was “railroaded.”

“I might not see daylight for something I didn’t do?” Williams said to Judge Judy Woodall. “I’m going to stick to my story. I did not do this.”

Kelley, his mother, said during her victim impact statement that she had to go to work to care for her children as a single mom, which is why Williams was at home watching his sister and cousins that were in town visiting.

“He treated them like no other, I don’t see this happening. My child right here wasn’t a bad child,” Kelley told the judge. “I love him, I loved my daughter. Something happened, I don’t know what happened. I don’t blame him.”

William Gibbs, Williams’s defense attorney, asked the judge in court to give Williams a chance at parole and not run the sentences consecutively.

“This was a very emotional case,” said Judge Judy Woodall before delivering the sentence. “I feel a lot of heartbreak for the families.”

The families, seated in separate galleries divided by an aisle in court, were conflicted.

DeCree said during his victim impact statement how Aug. 18 became “the worst day” of his life. Then, 62 days after the stabbings, the mother of Ariana and Ajayah, died, losing her battle with leukemia, which he attributes to being accelerated by their children’s deaths. He said his will to live came from being able to see the day Williams would “go down.”

“He didn’t just kill Nadira, Ariana and Ajayah … he killed all of these people you see sitting out here,” DeCree said. “What gave him the right to take my Father’s Day? My Christmases? My birthdays?”

Outside the courthouse, Decree said “healing can truly begin” now for everyone involved, including Kelley.

“They had a right to grow up, to be women. They had a right to have a future, and that future was cut down by someone who was supposed to love and care for them,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference about Williams’s sentencing. “We are confident that he will not return to our community.”

