Bowser names Ashan Benedict interim D.C. police chief

Listen 3 min Gift Article Share

Ashan M. Benedict, the D.C. police department’s second-in-command, will serve as interim police chief after the announcement that Robert J. Contee III plans to retire, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced Friday. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight Benedict, whom Contee hired from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in April 2021 to serve as the department’s executive assistant police chief, said in a brief interview Friday that he is honored to assume the interim position. But he said he is not interested in having the top job permanently.

Contee will officially retire June 3. His last day in the office is May 26; officials said Benedict will assume command officially on Wednesday.

Bowser has said she is conducting a national search to replace Contee, a 34-year veteran who became chief in January 2021 and is leaving to join the FBI.

Bowser said Friday that she had completed a “first review” of people interested in becoming the next permanent police chief and that a “good number” of people had applied. She did not name any prospective applicants.

Advertisement

She said she had not yet set up dates for interviews but was hoping to name the replacement “as soon as possible.” Asked about whether she would prefer a candidate from D.C., Bowser said, “while you don’t have to be from Washington, D.C., you better know it darn well.”

Contee, who appeared with Bowser and Benedict at a news conference Friday, described Benedict as an “excellent choice” and promised that the transition would be “seamless.” He praised Benedict for his “even temperament” and background working with ATF, saying his experience helps the department’s partnerships with federal agencies.

As executive assistant chief, Benedict largely remained behind the scenes, managing the day-to-day operations of the department, though he appeared at news conferences for high-profile crimes and shootings involving police when Contee was away.

Advertisement

Before joining the D.C. police, Benedict served in several positions with ATF, including special agent in charge of the D.C. field division. He was involved in some of the region’s highest-profile cases.

He served as ATF’s incident commander during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, and he was involved in the law enforcement response to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack at the Pentagon and the investigation into the Capital Beltway snipers, whose rampage in 2002 left 10 dead and three injured in shootings across the region.

Benedict joined ATF in 1998 and was assigned to a drug-trafficking task force in the D.C. region. He graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and from Syracuse University with a master’s in international relations.

He lives with his wife and three children in D.C. He said he has lived in the city for 25 years.

GiftOutline Gift Article