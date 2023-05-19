Police called 25 times to address of suspect in attack on Connolly staffers

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

Fairfax County police received 25 calls for service in less than two years to the house of a man who was charged with attacking two staffers of Rep. Gerald E. Connolly (D-Va.) with a baseball bat earlier this week, according to newly released records. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The records, released in response to a Washington Post Freedom of Information request, do not detail precisely what each call was about, who made them or how Xuan Kha Tran Pham’s residence was connected. Fairfax County police did not answer a reporter’s questions Friday about whether the calls were about the suspect in particular, whether there were multiple calls stemming from a single incident or what police did in response.

The 25 calls spanned from January 2022 to May 2023, not including one the day after Pham was arrested over the attack. A code indicating the nature of a call was redacted in 16 instances, which a county official said was done because the information was “personal and medical in nature.” When asked about the calls, Lt. Jim Curry said Friday the department was in the process of answering The Post’s request, adding that the department was giving “the information the time and attention it deserves.”

Pham, 49, faces a federal charge of assault on a federal employee, two state charges and aggravated malicious wounding and malicious wounding in connection with the assault on the Connolly staffers. Police allege he went to the Congressman’s Fairfax City office, asked for the lawmaker, who wasn’t there, and then hit an outreach director and an intern with the bat.

Connolly has said there was no indication the attack was politically motivated. Hy Pham, Xuan Pham’s father, has said his son was schizophrenic and had dealt with mental illness since his late teens.

Chief Public Defender Dawn Butorac, whose office represents Pham, said Friday: “It’s clear that Mr. Pham is incredibly mentally ill, and the fact that the police were called for service that many times proves that.”

One of the calls appears to be connected to a Jan. 12, 2022, case, in which Pham was ultimately arrested and charged with four felonies after police said he assaulted an officer.

The calls for service records indicate police were called to the address that day for an officer in distress, and later, for a missing person. An incident report with a matching case number to the officer in distress call asserts that Pham screamed and ran toward a police officer’s cruiser, asking an officer to shoot him. A police report says after police told Pham they would be taking him to a mental health facility, Pham grew angry and resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody, reaching for the gun of one of them.

Prosecutors dropped the case on Sept. 12, court records show. The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said in a statement that the charges “stemmed from a mental health incident” and were not prosecuted “as part of an agreement that ensured the individual was complying with mental health services.” From the day after Pham’s arrest to when the charges were dropped, 12 calls for service were been made to the house, according to police records. The nature of the call is redacted in seven instances. In three, the nature is listed as a suspicious event, according to the records. In two from the same day in early September, it is listed as some type of police service.

Hy Pham said his son was unmarried and did not have a job because of his mental health struggles. The son lived with his father, who said he had been unsuccessfully trying to arrange mental health care for Xuan Pham.

A judge ordered Friday that Pham to undergo a mental competency evaluation to determine whether he is mentally able to stand trial. A hearing regarding the evaluation is scheduled for July 6, court records show.

Pham faces two other charges from Monday, police have said. Officials allege he accosted a woman earlier that morning in a nearby neighborhood, asking her about her race and chasing her with a bat, before apparently making his way to the congressman’s office. He is facing hate-crime-related assault and felony destruction of property charges in the earlier incident, police said.

Fairfax County police declined a request for the seven body camera videos that captured the incident, saying it was part of their investigation. Fairfax County and City of Fairfax officials also declined requests regarding access to 911 audio dispatch pertaining to the two incidents from Monday.

U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday there was a search warrant served on Pham’s father’s house Monday night by the county and the city police to try to determine what, if any, kind of planning he could have done. Courthouse officials said Friday that the warrant was sealed. One call, which was made Tuesday after Pham’s arrest, makes reference to a police investigation, according to the records.

